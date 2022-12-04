Pickerington students put in best effort to the very end

Joshua Morehead (left) and friend Carson Sanders at district cross country meet

To be a National Merit Semifinalist, students must score in the top 1% of PSAT participants in 2022. Of this, two of the 1.5 million test takers and 16,000 National Merit semifinalists are students Joshua Morehead from Pickerington Central and Alexander Hall from Pickerington North.

Taking the PSAT gives students the opportunity to achieve scholarships and notable awards for their college applications. The PSAT spans across a variety of complex topics split into math, reading, writing and language sections. Pickerington Schools offers a wide variety of options for students to practice and prepare for the upcoming tests.

“There are tons of prep materials I used, Pickerington Central makes it known that the resources are there, and if you want to use them you can,” Morehead says.

Due to the bulk of these two students’ high school experience revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall mentions how it was harder to focus during online school. However, the past year and a half back in person gave him the chance to do his best on the PSAT.

Alexander Hall

“I had already applied to schools,” Hall says. “But receiving this honor was a huge bonus. It’ll definitely help pay for the costs of college.”

Hall applied to various colleges including The Ohio State University, Miami University and plans to study computer science. Alongside sending applications out, Hall remarks on his upcoming AP tests.

“I want to study more and make sure I do well on my AP exams,” Hall says. “I’m taking three AP classes, so it’s a lot.”

Senior year of high school isn’t always like how Ferris Bueller’s Day Off depicts. Testing and college applications along with sports, clubs and the alike are a big commitment. However, Pickerington Schools puts people in the right place to help their students succeed, especially guidance counselors.

Guidance counselors who support and care for students have an immeasurable impact on communities. Juggling the weight of college decisions, future career plans and everyday responsibilities makes being a senior in high school no easy task. But Pickerington Schools fight to give their students the chance to perform at their very best. Morehead reflects on the impact of his guidance counselor, Chris Peirano.

“My counselor is really helpful… If I had any questions or needed help, I’d shoot him an email… he would get back quickly and is always really helpful,” Morehead says.

Morehead was recently accepted into United States Military Academy West Point and plans to study engineering psychology. With his passion for learning and a heart to help others, he is excited to begin his journey at such a respected institution.

Even though Morehead is already accepted, he knows there is still work to do before his time at West Point. As a way to continue running during school, Morehead hopes to join the marathon running team and knows this means he needs to stay in shape.

“I run distance events for track, the 800 and 1600. I need to stay in shape for the team and hopefully have a great season this year too,” Morehead says.

Morehead is also a captain on the Science Olympiad team at Pickerington Central. Science Olympiad is an academic competition system that promotes a new perspective on education in a variety of subjects including science, technology and engineering. Across the nation, Science Olympiad gives students a unique approach to learning through a competitive lens. Serving as the captain has given Morehead a platform to put leadership skills into practice.

“I think that going and participating in these extracurriculars that are of a challenging nature allows for you to grow as a person to succeed in other areas of life as well,” Morehead says.

Even with the craziness of senior year, finding a college and planning his career, Morehead and Hall emphasize the importance of still being just a high school kid. Going to football games, hanging out with friends and having fun; that’s what senior year is all about.

“You get out the effort that you put into things, but while you’re trying to be the best that you can, don’t let that hinder you from having fun,” Morehead says.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.