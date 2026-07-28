Pickerington Shutterbugs 2026

Cathy Tysen
1 of 3
Cathy Tysen
2 of 3
Cathy Tysen
3 of 3
Cathy Tysen
John Marsh
1 of 9
John Marsh
2 of 9
John Marsh
3 of 9
John Marsh
4 of 9
John Marsh
5 of 9
John Marsh
6 of 9
John Marsh
7 of 9
John Marsh
8 of 9
John Marsh
9 of 9
John Marsh
Doug Shevelow
1 of 4
Doug Shevelow
2 of 4
Doug Shevelow
3 of 4
Doug Shevelow
4 of 4
Doug Shevelow
Kim Luebke
1 of 3
Kim Luebke
2 of 3
Kim Luebke
3 of 3
Kim Luebke
Scott Vogt
1 of 8
Scott Vogt
2 of 8
Scott Vogt
3 of 8
Scott Vogt
4 of 8
Scott Vogt
5 of 8
Scott Vogt
6 of 8
Scott Vogt
7 of 8
Scott Vogt
8 of 8
Scott Vogt
Mary Larson
1 of 5
Mary Larson
2 of 5
Mary Larson
3 of 5
Mary Larson
4 of 5
Mary Larson
5 of 5
Mary Larson
Ravi Ravindran
1 of 3
Ravi Ravindran
2 of 3
Ravi Ravindran
3 of 3
Ravi Ravindran
Paul Caravano
1 of 2
Paul Caravano
2 of 2
Paul Caravano