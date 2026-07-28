Pickerington Shutterbugs 2026

Our annual look at Pickerington through the lenses of its residents

Pickerington

Cathy Tysen

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Cathy Tysen 3.webp

Cathy Tysen

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Cathy Tyson 1.webp

Cathy Tysen

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Cathy Tyson 2.webp

Cathy Tysen

John Marsh

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John Marsh 11.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 6.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 2.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 8.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 3.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 10.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 5.webp

John Marsh

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John Marsh 9.webp

John Marsh

Doug Shevelow

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Doug Shevelow 2.webp

Doug Shevelow

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Doug Shevelow 4.webp

Doug Shevelow

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Doug Shevelow 1.webp

Doug Shevelow

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Doug Shevelow 3.webp

Doug Shevelow

Kim Luebke 

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kim_luebke_1.webp

Kim Luebke

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kim_luebke_2.webp

Kim Luebke

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kim_luebke_3.webp

Kim Luebke

Scott Vogt

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Scott Vogt 5.webp

Scott Vogt

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Scott Vogt 9.webp

Scott Vogt

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Scott Vogt 8.webp

Scott Vogt

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IMG_20251102_053025.webp

Scott Vogt

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IMG_20250226_101113.webp

Scott Vogt

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Scott Vogt 4.webp

Scott Vogt

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Scott Vogt 7.webp

Scott Vogt

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IMG_20250219_145455.webp

Scott Vogt

Mary Larson

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Mary Larson 4.webp

Mary Larson

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Mary Larson 5.webp

Mary Larson

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Mary Larson 3.webp

Mary Larson

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John Marsh 7.webp

Mary Larson

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Mary Larson 2.webp

Mary Larson

Ravi Ravindran

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Ravi Ravindran.webp

Ravi Ravindran

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Ravi Ravindran 2.webp

Ravi Ravindran

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Ravi Ravindran 3.webp

Ravi Ravindran

Paul Caravano 

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Paul Caravano 2 (2).webp

Paul Caravano

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Paul Caravano 2 (3).webp

Paul Caravano