Pickerington Schools News | August/September 2024

Culture Changer

MaryAnn Miller’s tenure since joining Pickerington Schools in 2000 as a reading specialist has been transformative, not only for herself but also for the numerous English Learning students and families she has influenced.

Her journey began at Tussing Elementary, where within her initial three weeks, she was entrusted with supporting three students with limited English proficiency, drawing on her prior experience at Whitehall School District. This pivotal moment marked the inception of her remarkable trajectory in shaping Pickerington Schools’ English Learners department.

In 2003, Miller achieved the distinction of becoming the first Pickerington Schools employee certified in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), a milestone she views as a profound life experience.

Reflecting on the immense changes witnessed since then, Miller describes it as both astonishing and profoundly enriching, a sentiment underscored by her commitment to not only the students but their families as well. Her advocacy for home visits has provided invaluable insights, facilitating tailored support that extends beyond the classroom to encompass the broader needs of refugee families, connecting them with essential services.

Miller has been a cornerstone of Pickerington Schools’ English Learners Department, fostering authenticity in teaching and promoting the recognition of the unique contributions that EL students bring to every educational setting.

Throughout her 32-year career, including 24 years dedicated to Pickerington Schools, Miller has garnered numerous accolades, including the 2005 Tussing Elementary Teacher of the Year award and the 2022 Ohio TESOL Excellence in Teaching Award.

As she prepares to retire at the conclusion of this school year, Miller fondly recalls the collaborative spirit with students and fellow educators as the aspect she will miss most. With gratitude and tears, she looks forward to passing on her wealth of knowledge and experiences, emphasizing that her role as an EL Coach has been among the most rewarding in her career, embodying the principle of lifelong learning that she holds dear.