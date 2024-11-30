Pickerington Schools News | December/January 2024/2025

Pickerington Local Schools is proud to announce that eight students have been named National Merit Commended Scholars in recognition of their exceptional performance on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Each year, the National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes approximately 50,000 students based on the results of junior year PSAT/NMSQT scores. This distinction places them among the top two to three percent of PSAT takers nationwide, a significant academic achievement.

The Commended Scholars are:

Pickerington Central High School: Aarya N. Guntupalli; Julian J. Oconer; Anshuman A. Yadav.

Pickerington North High School: Nathaniel Cleaver; Arsema Dessalew; John Healy; Blaine Meier; Elijah Rahm.

National Merit Commended Scholars are recognized for their outstanding potential for academic success in college. While these students will not advance as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists, their high scores are noteworthy accomplishments and can bolster their college applications. Each Commended Scholar will receive a Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) through their high schools, in recognition of their performance.

The exact score needed to become a Commended Scholar varies each year, but it typically falls within a Selection Index range of 207-212. Although there are no monetary awards associated with this honor, some Commended Scholars may qualify for Special Scholarships provided by corporate sponsors, with notifications for those candidates to be made in November.

This recognition highlights the academic talents of these students and shows their potential for future success.

Congratulations to our National Merit Commended Scholars!