Pickerington School News | October/November 2025

Welcome to a New Chapter:

Introducing Dr. Charles Smialek, Superintendent of Pickerington Local Schools

As the 2025-2026 school year begins, we are pleased to officially welcome Dr. Charles Smialek as the new Superintendent of Pickerington Local Schools. Dr. Smialek brings with him a deep commitment to public education and a clear vision for ensuring that our students are equipped to thrive in a dynamic and rapidly changing world.

Since arriving in Pickerington, Dr. Smialek has prioritized listening and learning. Through a series of spring and summer town halls, he connected with families, staff and community members to better understand the strengths and challenges of our district.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed by the enthusiasm, engagement and dedication evident across the Pickerington community,” he shares. “There’s a deep pride in our schools, and it’s clear that our families and staff are united in their desire to provide the very best for our students.”

That shared commitment is reflected in the district’s four core goals, which will guide our collective efforts moving forward:

Cultivating Academic Excellence

Providing Modern, Safe Facilities

Ensuring Operating Efficiency

Being Pillars of Our Community

“These goals bring clarity to our mission,” Dr. Smialek explains. “They serve as both a roadmap and a measuring stick as we work together to create opportunities for all students.”

As the district looks toward the future, one challenge looms large: funding. While the district will not pursue additional operating funds in the upcoming November election, Dr. Smialek is clear that the need for increased revenue has reached a critical point.

“Our staff has shown remarkable perseverance in the face of financial constraints, but we are nearing our breaking point,” he says. “It’s essential that we communicate the urgency of our funding needs and demonstrate to our community why new investment is not only necessary but vital for the continued success of our students.”

Throughout the year, the district will host quarterly town halls and share transparent updates through digital communications and social media to ensure that every resident is informed and engaged.

As the school year begins, Dr. Smialek reminds us of the energy and optimism that accompany this time of year.

“The opening of school is one of the most hopeful moments in our culture. I’m honored to begin this journey with you and look forward to working together in the service of our students and families.”

Respectfully,

Dr. Charles Smialek

Superintendent

Pickerington Local Schools

Pickerington Local Schools Celebrates Two High Schools Ranked Among the Nation’s Best by U.S. News & World Report

August 19, 2025 - Pickerington, OH – Pickerington Local Schools is proud to announce that both of its high schools, ​Pickerington High School Central (PHSC) and ​Pickerington High School North (PHSN), have been recognized among the best high schools in the country in the 2025-2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The annual report evaluated more than 24,000 public high schools—in 50 states nationwide, and the District of Columbia—including traditional, charter, and STEM-focused schools. Rankings are based on six key measures: college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

“We are thrilled that both Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North have earned recognition among the top high schools in the nation,” said Superintendent of Pickerington Local Schools Dr. Charles Smialek. “This accomplishment is not only a reflection of the dedication of our students and staff, but also of the strength of our community and the opportunities we create when we work together. Achievements like this highlight what makes Pickerington special—two outstanding high schools, united in purpose, preparing students to succeed in college, career and life.”

​Pickerington High School Central​ earned:

#18 in Ohio Metro Area High Schools

#85 in Ohio High Schools

#2,661 Nationally

Students at PHSC have access to rigorous coursework, including Advanced Placement® classes, with an AP® participation rate of 51%. The school’s student body is 61% minority enrollment, with 30% of students identified as economically disadvantaged.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled by this national recognition,” said Pickerington High School Central Principal Roshawn Parker. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our students, our families, and the tireless commitment of our exceptional staff. At Central, our student-centered approach, guided by our core values of Trust, Integrity and Empathy, truly makes this a magical place to learn and grow. This ranking underscores our belief that there is no better place to be than here, together as Tigers. Our Core Values continue to T.I.E. us together!

​Pickerington High School North ​earned:

#13 in Ohio Metro Area High Schools

#63 in Ohio High Schools

#1,884 Nationally

PHSN offers a strong college preparatory program, with an AP® participation rate of 58%. The school has a diverse student body, with 49% minority enrollment and 21% of students economically disadvantaged.

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from U.S. News & World Report,” said Pickerington High School North Principal Mike Hudak. “This honor is a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our district and staff to remain student-centered. Being ranked among the best in the nation, state and metro area is a direct result of our relentless pursuit of success for our students, staff and community.”

The complete list of high school rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report’s website.

