Pickerington School News | June/July 2026

Building a Strong Start: Pickerington Names Leadership Team for New Kindergarten Center

District expands access to free all-day Kindergarten, strengthening early learning, literacy and student success

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As Pickerington Local Schools prepares to launch its new Kindergarten Center for the 2026–2027 school year, the District is building more than a new program — it’s creating a strong, unified foundation for its youngest learners.

Housed in the former Diley Middle School building — now renamed the Kindergarten Center — the new model will bring nearly all kindergarten students together in one location, creating a shared, consistent early learning experience across the District. Tussing Elementary School, which piloted a successful two-year full-day kindergarten program, will continue to offer full-day kindergarten within its building.

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At the heart of this transition is a leadership team focused on connection, belonging and student success from the very first day of school.

Erin T. Jones has been named Principal of the Kindergarten Center, alongside Assistant Principal Julie Wisenbarger, who currently serves at Sycamore Creek Elementary. Together, they will lead the opening of the new center and help shape the experience for hundreds of young learners and their families.

For Wisenbarger, the opportunity is both meaningful and deeply personal.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to shape students’ very first school experiences in a positive and lasting way,” she says. “Kindergarten is such a foundational year. We have the chance to create an environment where students feel safe, confident and excited to learn from day one.”

Wisenbarger brings a student-centered leadership approach grounded in her previous work as a Special Education Coordinator, where she partnered closely with families and staff to support individualized student success. Now, as she steps into this new role, her focus remains the same: ensuring every child feels seen, supported and ready to learn.

District leaders say the expansion of free, all-day kindergarten is a critical investment in both students and the broader community.

Charles Smialek, who prioritized the initiative as part of his first-year goals as superintendent, emphasized the long-term impact of early learning.

“Providing access to free, all-day kindergarten is essential to building a strong foundation for learning,” Smialek says. “This is where literacy begins, where students develop the social and emotional skills to collaborate and problem-solve and where confidence in learning starts to take shape. By expanding access, we are ensuring every child has the opportunity to begin their educational journey with the time, support and experiences they need to succeed.”

At the Kindergarten Center, learning will be intentionally designed to balance academics with play, exploration and relationship-building — key components of early childhood development.

“I want students to walk in each day feeling happy, safe and excited,” Wisenbarger says. “When children feel valued and confident, they’re ready to learn, build relationships and grow.”

Equally important is the sense of community the District hopes to foster.

From the first day, the Kindergarten Center will focus on building strong partnerships with families, creating welcoming spaces and establishing routines that help young learners feel secure and supported. District leaders say those early experiences often shape how students view school for years to come.

“There’s something special about an opening year,” Wisenbarger says. “We’re not just starting a school. We’re building the foundation for a lifetime of learning.”

Kindergarten Registration Now Open

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Families planning for the 2026–2027 school year can begin the enrollment process now.

Under Ohio’s updated statewide requirement:

Children must be 5 years old by the first day of school to enroll in kindergarten.

Staggered starts for kindergarten; Tussing and Pickerington Kindergarten Center will be August 18-20, and August 21 will be the first day for all students in attendance.

Children who turn 6 on or before that date may also enroll.

Families with gifted 4-year-olds may request early admission, which includes a district evaluation.

Registration is now open. Families are encouraged to visit the District’s Kindergarten Information webpage for details on enrollment and required documentation.