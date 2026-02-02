Pickerington School News | February/March 2026

Pickerington Board of Education Holds Organizational Meeting

Board Announces President and Vice President Leadership

Expand Pickerington Local School District

The Pickerington Board of Education convened its first meeting of the new year on Mon., Jan. 5 for its annual Organizational Meeting. During the meeting, the Board welcomed and administered the oath of office to three newly elected members — Brooke LaGrasso, Ryan Holstine and Charles Newman — each of whom was elected by voters in November. Each will serve a four-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2030.

The Board also selected its officer leadership. In a unanimous vote, Board Member Cathy Olshefski was elected President, and Board Member Mark Hensen was elected Vice President. Both are currently in the second year of their four-year terms, which expire Dec. 31, 2027.

Additionally, the Board announced its 2026 business meeting schedule.

The full Board meeting schedule and the full Jan. 5 Board Business Meeting are available at www.plsd.us

Board of Education Meeting Time Update

All Board of Education meetings now begin at 6 p.m., a change from the previous 5 p.m. start time.