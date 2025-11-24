Pickerington School News | December 2025/January 2026

Pickerington Schools Team Up with the Columbus Crew to Encourage Students to “Stay in the Game!”

District efforts to improve attendance are showing strong results and inspiring a culture of consistency.

Pickerington Local Schools is taking a proactive approach to keeping students in class and on track for success through its partnership with the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network, an initiative supported by the Columbus Crew.

The district officially became a Stay in the Game! All-Star District this school year, marking the next phase in its commitment to reducing chronic absenteeism and improving student achievement.

“Every day a student walks through our doors is another opportunity for growth,” says Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek. “Consistency matters. When students make attendance a priority, they’re showing commitment not only to learning, but to themselves and their future.”

Attendance efforts are paying off

The district’s focus on improving attendance is producing real results. During the 2021–22 school year, Pickerington’s chronic absenteeism rate was 26.9 percent. By last school year, that number dropped to 18.3 percent – well below the state average of 25 percent.

This year, 65 percent of students have missed less than 5 percent of school, putting the district on track to meet its annual goal and showing clear momentum in the right direction.

“These numbers show the Stay in the Game! approach is working,” says Engagement Coordinator Adrienne Bowden. “It’s not just about showing up. It’s about engagement, connection and community. When families, teachers and students work together, attendance improves, and so does learning.”

PLSD staff are also modeling the importance of showing up – nearly 400 employees had perfect attendance during September, setting a strong example for students.

Motivating students through recognition

To keep students inspired, PLSD launched its Stay in the Game! Quarter 2 Incentive from Oct. 20 through Dec. 19. Students who missed 5 percent or less of school during that period will be recognized on Jan. 13, 2026, with free admission and on-court recognition during home basketball games at both Pickerington High School Central and North.

“Improving attendance is truly a team effort,” says Pickerington High School North Assistant Principal Kimberly Cox. “Our staff, families and students all play a role in creating a culture where showing up matters. Together, we’re making daily attendance part of what it means to be successful in Pickerington.”

With the support of families, staff and community partners such as the Columbus Crew, Pickerington Local Schools is proving that when students Stay in the Game!, they keep learning every day – and everyone wins.