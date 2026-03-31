Pickerington School News | April/May 2026

Make Your Voice Heard: May 5 Voting in Pickerington

On May 5, registered voters will take part in Ohio’s Primary and Special Election. Voting is one way community members stay engaged and have a voice in local, state and federal matters.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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What’s on the Ballot?

Pickerington voters will consider candidates for federal, state, judicial and local offices, including:

U.S. Senate

Governor & Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Auditor of State

Secretary of State

Treasurer of State

State Representatives & Congressional Representatives

Supreme Court Justice, Court of Appeals

County Commissioner and County Auditor

Common Pleas and Juvenile/Probate Court Judges

Local party committee members

The ballot also includes several community issues, including a Pickerington Local Schools income tax measure.

Planning Your Vote

Voter Registration Deadline : April 6, 2026 (for the May 5, 2026 Primary and Special Election)

April 6, 2026 (for the May 5, 2026 Primary and Special Election) Early voting begins after the close of registration at your county board of elections.

Official Election Resources:

Taking time to review the ballot and plan your vote is one way residents can stay informed and connected to our community.

Pickerington Local Schools is Setting the Stage for a Strong 2026–2027 School Year

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Erin T. Jones – Leading Our Youngest Learners

Expand Pickerington Schools

Erin T. Jones will serve as the inaugural Principal of Pickerington’s new All-Day Kindergarten Program in 2026–2027. With experience as Heritage Elementary’s assistant principal and a background in early childhood education, Jones is focused on creating a school where every child feels known, supported and inspired from day one.

“To be trusted to open a brand-new building dedicated entirely to our youngest learners is both humbling and exciting,” Jones says.

She is focused on building a school culture rooted in warmth, joy and belonging, ensuring every child starts their educational journey feeling known, supported and inspired.

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Dorethia “Dee” Copas – Executive Director of Student Services

Expand Pickerington Schools

After more than a decade with the District, Dee Copas steps into the role of Executive Director of Student Services. She brings leadership experience as a principal, principal coach and district administrator, and is committed to building strong systems that help staff, students and families thrive.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to build on Pickerington’s strong foundation,” she shares.

Copas plans to focus on strengthening systems, clarifying roles and streamlining processes to ensure Student Services remains effective, transparent and focused on student growth.

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Amy Agganis – Payroll Supervisor

Expand Pickerington Schools

Amy Agganis has been promoted to Payroll Supervisor after eight years with Pickerington Local Schools. From parent volunteer to Kindergarten Literacy Intervention Aide to the Treasurer’s Office, Agganis’ dedication, attention to detail and support for staff make her the perfect fit for this role.

“I'm looking forward to providing a smooth transition. Because I've worked closely with the current Payroll Supervisor and have been cross-trained, I'm excited to maintain the high standards already in place,” she says.

Her promotion reflects her dedication, attention to detail and commitment to supporting staff across the District. Agganis looks forward to maintaining high standards and serving as a trusted resource for employees.