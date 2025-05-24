Pickerington School News | June/July 2025

Expand Be Ready Resource Fair 2025 - 1

Pickerington Local Schools invites you to our 2025 Be Ready Resource Fair on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Lakeview Junior High School (12445 Ault Rd.).

This family-friendly event is your one-stop shop to prepare for the school year. You’ll have the opportunity to meet our new Superintendent, Dr. Charles Smialek, connect with school and district staff and learn about clubs and extracurriculars.

Families can explore transportation routes, pick-up and drop-off times, programs for English Language Learners, our free breakfast and lunch program and our new payment portal.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available while supplies last.

Back-to-School Schedule:

Staggered start for grades K-12: Aug. 14-15

Aug. 14-15 First full day for grades 1-12: Monday, Aug. 18

Monday, Aug. 18 Kindergarten begins: Tuesday, Aug. 19

We hope to see you and your family there as we begin another exciting school year!