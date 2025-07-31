Pickerington School News | August/September 2025

A Strong Start and a Bright Future

Expand Pickerington Schools

As the new school year gets underway, I’ve already had the privilege of meeting many students, families, and community members, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come. Pickerington is a vibrant, fast-growing community, and I’m honored to lead our efforts to ensure every student thrives.

This year, we’re embracing opportunities to engage, celebrate, and grow together. We’ll continue to celebrate our community at our annual Pickerington School’s Block Party on Sept. 27, at Pickerington High School Central, where families will come together to enjoy music, student activities, local vendors, and a preview of what’s ahead for our district. The energy and spirit of collaboration promise to be an incredible way to start the year.

Looking ahead, we’re inviting families of our 9 - 12th- grade students to take the next step in their high school journey with us at the Pickerington College & Career Symposium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Whether you’re navigating the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), exploring NCAA requirements or curious about AP and College Credit Plus options, this event will bring together the tools, experts, and reps to help guide your student’s future.

I’m proud to be part of a district that’s committed to meaningful experiences for every learner, and I can’t wait to continue this journey with all of you.

– Dr. Charles Smialek, Superintendent, Pickerington Local Schools

Events

Welcome Block Party Jam | Sept. 27, 2025: Kick off the year with music, activities and community fun! Let’s celebrate what makes Pickerington strong together.

College & Career Symposium | Oct. 18, 2025: Your future starts here. Save the date for expert guidance, college and career planning, and helpful tools for every step of the journey.