Pickerington School News | April/May 2025

Pickerington Local School District: Building a Brighter Future

By Jacqueline Bryant

Expand Pickerington Schools

Pickerington Local Schools is growing, and with it comes an exciting opportunity to transform our facilities for the future. Guided by a commitment to academic excellence, we’re investing in innovative spaces that empower students to thrive and prepare for success. These projects represent a collaborative effort to enhance the educational experience and build a stronger community.

“This expansion is about more than buildings; it’s about investing in our students’ success and equipping them with the foundation they need to achieve their full potential,” says recently retired Superintendent/CEO Dr. Chris M. Briggs. “Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our PLSD community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for your unwavering support of the bond which has made this transformation possible. The community’s investment in our schools is an investment in our children’s future, ensuring they have access to modern, innovative learning environments that inspire growth and achievement.”

Investing in the Future

The District's "Plan for Progress" drives these initiatives, focusing on three key areas:

Academic Excellence: Creating inspiring and innovative learning spaces that foster creativity and collaboration.

“Our efforts reflect a commitment to academic excellence and our vision for a future that empowers every learner,” says Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Alesia Gillison. “These improvements are designed to meet the diverse needs of our students, ensuring they have access to the resources and tools necessary to excel in today’s rapidly evolving world.”

Modern Facilities: Equipping schools with the latest technology and resources to prepare students for the 21st century.

“Investing in cutting-edge technology for K-12 education is an investment in our future,” emphasizes Executive Director of Academic Innovation and Instructional Technology Dr. Kara Jackson. “It equips students with essential skills, strengthens our workforce and ensures our communities thrive in the ever-evolving global economy.”

Efficient Operations: The District is steadfast in prioritizing student success by streamlining processes and utilizing resources effectively. By doing so, we remain focused on maximizing student learning, achieving academic excellence, maintaining efficient operations and providing modern facilities.

“Efficient operations are essential to ensuring resources are targeted to support student learning,” explains Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer John Walsh. “By right-sizing the organization, we can focus resources on achieving desired outcomes that directly benefit our students.”

Funding Sources:

$90 Million Bond Levy : Funds the construction of Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North additions, Ridgeview Junior High renovations, and the new Pickerington Central Junior High School.

: Funds the construction of Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North additions, Ridgeview Junior High renovations, and the new Pickerington Central Junior High School. $30 Million LFI (Locally Funded Initiatives): Supports the construction of the Pickerington Early Learning Center (ELC), our new preschool building and remaining projects, including the stadium, turf fields and other improvements.

Current Construction Projects Underway

High School Expansions with New Learning Spaces

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2025 (Opening for the 2025-2026 school year).

Both Pickerington High School North and Central are undergoing major additions, including new classrooms, renovated media centers and expanded dining areas. Ruscilli Construction in collaboration with SHP - Architecture. Design. Engineering is leading this work. These improvements will accommodate the District's growing enrollment and provide students with more space to learn and socialize. Both additions are approximately 29,000 square feet, and will provide 24 new classrooms at Central and 18 new classrooms at North. In addition, both high schools are undergoing media center renovations, too.

The distributed space is similar to university or corporate dining spaces, which allow for more grab and go a la carte options. This space will help offset the total number of students who dine in our Commons. North’s media center will undergo an update along with adding a total of 5 new classrooms.

Pickerington High School Central:

24 new classrooms

Repurposed Media Center with flexible-use space

Distributed dining area to reduce congestion in the cafeteria

Pickerington High School North:

21 new classrooms

Renovated Media Center adding five (5) flexible classroom spaces

Expanded capacity to meet growing enrollment needs

New Pickerington Central Junior High School

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2026.

The centerpiece of our district-wide building projects is the new state-of-the-art Pickerington Central Junior High School, located on Lockville Road adjacent to the new athletic complex. Currently under construction, it is a 143,000-square-foot facility with a student capacity of just under 1,100. It is designed to inspire learning and collaboration.

“The new Pickerington Central Junior High School will be an inspiring place to learn and grow for years to come,” says SHP Architect Mike Bednar, AIA. “Enhanced security and future-focused principles were driving forces in the design of the building. With flexible classrooms, extended learning areas, open learning commons, and enhanced security, students will experience education in new and exciting ways.”

This modern facility will offer cutting-edge learning spaces and support the District’s commitment to providing the best possible education for its students. The design team, SHP, met with numerous stakeholders over a 16-month time frame to collect feedback, comments and desires as it relates to this project. Upon entering the classroom portion of the building, you will see students engaging in learning.

Project-based learning and opportunities for flexible curriculum delivery guide spatial organization and building design, while improved infrastructure, systems and natural lighting will provide the District with an asset to facilitate learning for many years. Credit to the District and the community of Pickerington for bringing this exciting new facility to life!

The current Ridgeview Junior High School will move into this space sometime in 2026. Central Junior High School will have one main gym, one auxiliary gym, a large cafetorium, a modern media center, vocal/instrumental spaces and nearly 70 classrooms.

Ridgeview Junior High School Principal Sheila Evans adds, “Every ending is a new beginning—and this new junior high school represents a fresh start for us. It’s an honor to be part of the process, and I’m excited to see our staff put their stamp on this incredible new space. This facility will become one of the many focal points within this great district. We’re looking forward to what the future holds for the new Central Junior High School!”

Recently Completed Projects

Enhanced Athletic Facilities

Pickerington High School Central Stadium -

Opened August 2024, enhancing athletic and community events.