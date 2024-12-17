Pickerington's Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Let the light in

$125

www.facebook.com/p/Resale-Furniture-and-Antiques

Bronze Candle Holder

Pierce through the dark of winter with the warm glow of this candleholder from Resale Furniture and Antiques.

Deck the halls

$58

www.charleyandme.co

Holiday Wreath

This year, bring a festive feel to your home with this one-of-a-kind holiday wreath that will brighten any space. Find it, and other unique festive decorations at Charley and Me Craft Co.

Stay warm

$25

www.combustionbrewing.com

Combustion Brewery Beanie

Show your local pride with a multi-colored beanie, outfitted with a fun yarn pom from community mainstay Combustion Brewery.

Work up a sweat

$10

www.titleboxing.com

Boxing Bruiser Gym Sack

Prepare for your New Year’s resolution fitness goals with this Title Boxing drawstring bag, sold in a variety of colors and perfect for carrying your gear to any workout class.

Wrist game

$399

www.ewjewelers.com

Men’s EWJ Timepiece

The look and feel of this vibrant watch from Edwin Warren Jewelers are second to none. Treat that special man in your life to this luxurious accessory this holiday season.

Chill & unwind

$49.99

www.bodyacheescape.com

Massage Gun

This massage gun, available at Body Ache Escape Wellness Center, is great for releasing muscle tension after a long and tiring day.

Never feel “board”

$89.99

www.carelessheart.com

Santa Cruz Skateboard

Surprise the skater in your life with a customizable skateboard from Careless Heart.

Energy boost

$17.50

www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com

Papua New Guinea Roteps

This dark-roasted coffee with hints of dark cherry and white chocolate has a flavor that will please any coffee lover’s taste buds. Get this flavor and more at local favorite, Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery.

The perfect purse

$58.99

www.rubyjoyboutique.com

Hadley Woven Sling Bag

This chic woven string bag from Ruby Joy Boutique is available in six colors and is easily secured with high-quality locks and zippers in addition to a cardholder.

Go nuts!

$45

www.thehumblecrate.com

Candy/Nut Dispenser

The snacking fiend in your life will love this unique handmade wood dispenser at The Humble Crate, perfect for whenever they want a sweet treat.

Art therapy

$40

www.paintandescape.com

Take Home Painting Kit

Choose from more than 150 designs to find the right Take Home Painting Kit at Balloons Paint and Escape. The kit includes everything you need from a pre-sketched canvas and brushes to a blending plate, disposable apron and more.

Pick up the pace

$165

www.columbusrunning.com

New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes

Whether you’re taking up running for the new year or training for the next Columbus Marathon, these shoes from Columbus Running Company will make you feel comfortable and supported.

That’s showbiz

$60

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

2025 Community Theatre Season Tickets

Give the gift of performing arts this holiday season with a pass to all of Pickerington Community Theatre’s 2025 shows.

Gift Cards

