Pickerington's Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Let the light in
$125
www.facebook.com/p/Resale-Furniture-and-Antiques
Bronze Candle Holder
Pierce through the dark of winter with the warm glow of this candleholder from Resale Furniture and Antiques.
Deck the halls
$58
Holiday Wreath
This year, bring a festive feel to your home with this one-of-a-kind holiday wreath that will brighten any space. Find it, and other unique festive decorations at Charley and Me Craft Co.
Stay warm
$25
Combustion Brewery Beanie
Show your local pride with a multi-colored beanie, outfitted with a fun yarn pom from community mainstay Combustion Brewery.
Work up a sweat
$10
Boxing Bruiser Gym Sack
Prepare for your New Year’s resolution fitness goals with this Title Boxing drawstring bag, sold in a variety of colors and perfect for carrying your gear to any workout class.
Wrist game
$399
Men’s EWJ Timepiece
The look and feel of this vibrant watch from Edwin Warren Jewelers are second to none. Treat that special man in your life to this luxurious accessory this holiday season.
Chill & unwind
$49.99
Massage Gun
This massage gun, available at Body Ache Escape Wellness Center, is great for releasing muscle tension after a long and tiring day.
Never feel “board”
$89.99
Santa Cruz Skateboard
Surprise the skater in your life with a customizable skateboard from Careless Heart.
Energy boost
$17.50
www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com
Papua New Guinea Roteps
This dark-roasted coffee with hints of dark cherry and white chocolate has a flavor that will please any coffee lover’s taste buds. Get this flavor and more at local favorite, Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery.
The perfect purse
$58.99
Hadley Woven Sling Bag
This chic woven string bag from Ruby Joy Boutique is available in six colors and is easily secured with high-quality locks and zippers in addition to a cardholder.
Go nuts!
$45
Candy/Nut Dispenser
The snacking fiend in your life will love this unique handmade wood dispenser at The Humble Crate, perfect for whenever they want a sweet treat.
Art therapy
$40
Take Home Painting Kit
Choose from more than 150 designs to find the right Take Home Painting Kit at Balloons Paint and Escape. The kit includes everything you need from a pre-sketched canvas and brushes to a blending plate, disposable apron and more.
Pick up the pace
$165
New Balance Men’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes
Whether you’re taking up running for the new year or training for the next Columbus Marathon, these shoes from Columbus Running Company will make you feel comfortable and supported.
That’s showbiz
Dianne Gallaugher
$60
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
2025 Community Theatre Season Tickets
Give the gift of performing arts this holiday season with a pass to all of Pickerington Community Theatre’s 2025 shows.
Gift Cards
Maggie Lardie is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.