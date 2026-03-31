Pickerington Public Library’s programming invites community to read, roam and connect

At Pickerington Public Library, books are only the beginning. Through book clubs, weekly programming and communal events, the Library offers residents countless ways to learn, engage and connect – consistently guided by its motto that a strong library builds a strong community.

This spring, the Library is bringing that belief outdoors with its newest initiative, a StoryWalk, at Sycamore Creek Park.

Trails and tales

Expand PPL StoryWalk rendering

Inspired by the very first StoryWalk – established in 2007 in Vermont by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library and Anne Ferguson – PPL began discussing the idea of its own StoryWalk around 2020. In collaboration with the City of Pickerington, the Library selected Sycamore Creek Park’s arboretum to be the StoryWalk’s home.

“It’s a well-used and well-loved community space,” says Pickerington Public Library Director Tony Howard. “And the arboretum is a hidden gem.”

Expand Berks County Public Libraries Example of a StoryWalk

As park visitors follow the arboretum trail clockwise, they’ll encounter 20 numbered StoryWalk podiums, each featuring two pages of a children’s book. With each stop, the story unfolds, and by the end of the path, readers will have completed the entire tale.

Stations will also include questions or activities related to the book, and the featured storybook will change monthly – selected by PPL’s Youth Services team and approved by the City.

Bringing together reading, movement and connection, the StoryWalk is designed to promote literacy and curiosity, an appreciation for nature and outdoor activities, and purposeful, shared experiences amongst families.

“By pairing reading with outdoor activity, we hope people discover that learning and literacy can happen anywhere, not just indoors… and understand that simple activities like walking and reading can support both physical and mental well-being,” says Howard.

According to Howard, programs such as the StoryWalk that support quality time and reconnection with nature are especially important in today’s busy, technology-driven world. Spending time outdoors and away from screens encourages people to slow down and de-stress, while combining that time with literature nurtures a love for reading and lifelong learning beyond the Library’s walls.

Additionally, placing the StoryWalk outside makes reading accessible to all.

“It enriches our community by bringing literacy, nature and wellness together in a way that is welcoming and meaningful for all ages,” Howard says.

× Expand Google Maps/PPL StoryWalk trail

Programs with purpose

The StoryWalk may be the Library’s newest chapter, but it’s part of a much larger story. Programs such as the StoryWalk are designed to complement PPL’s existing offerings, creating new points of connection, conversation and discovery.

Expand PPL Pavilion rendering

For instance, the StoryWalk will augment one of the Library’s early literacy programs, Stories in the Park, which also takes place at Sycamore Creek Park and includes reading and rhyming, song and dance, and crafts to develop fine motor skills.

“While Stories in the Park provides a guided, scheduled early literacy experience, StoryWalk allows families to engage with stories at their own pace and on their own schedule,” Howard says. “Together, these programs reinforce the value of reading outdoors and provide multiple ways for families to interact with books in fun and meaningful settings.”

PPL’s book clubs provide another avenue for community members to engage with literature and one another – and with eight clubs, there’s something for nearly every reader.

Whether participants gravitate toward the Second Cup Book Club at Sorso Coffee or the late-night Shorts & Stouts group at Combustion Brewery, Howard says these groups do more than inspire reading – they spark thoughtful discussion, broaden perspectives and foster lifelong learning.

“Beyond the educational benefits, book clubs help build community by creating connections between neighbors, sparking meaningful conversations and offering a welcoming space for people to engage socially while exploring literature,” says Howard. “And (our variety) encourages participation from different age groups, backgrounds and tastes, which helps make the Library a true hub for connection and learning.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.