Pickerington patio hot spots that balance functionality and ambiance

As spring loosens winter’s grip, dinners return to patios and porches to soak up the season’s first warm days. Now a favorite way to dine, outdoor spaces have become natural extensions of the restaurant experience.

With mild evenings stretching from April through October, patio season is the perfect excuse to eat outside, and Pickerington offers plenty of inviting spots to pull up a chair.

× Expand Combustion Brewery, Old Bag of Nails

The perfect patio

What resulted from pandemic necessity quickly became a lasting preference for millions of Americans, reshaping how diner patrons think about eating out.

From spring to fall, patio season’s mild temperatures and long evenings draw diners outdoors. The ideal patio blends comfort, ambiance and functionality, and Pickerington offers a variety of outdoor dining that does just that.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom leans into a lively, communal energy with its simple wooden platform patio, where string lights and a single corner tree create an inviting glow. Guests often settle in with a popular pick such as the vibrant, tropical Combustion IPA or the smooth, coffee‑infused Antidote Blonde. While the Brewery doesn’t operate a full kitchen, the Taproom keeps things easy with locally-made pretzels, chips and other light snacks, and it frequently hosts a rotating lineup of food trucks – giving patio‑goers plenty of variety to pair with their beer.

Hangry City Grille and Spirits keeps things casual and upbeat, pairing comfort food with an easy‑going space – a brick‑pavilion patio enclosed by dainty, colorful flowerbeds that stays welcoming even during a summer rain. Enjoy the Bluto slider with its whiskey‑glazed beef and caramelized onions alongside a chilled strawberry mimosa.

With a view looking out at the greenery, The Old Bag of Nails Pub offers a small, open‑air space that encourages intimate conversations and shared plates at an unhurried pace. Its crisp, golden Fish & Chips enjoyed with a bright, local IPA fits seamlessly into the setting.

Zapata’s Mexican Kitchen brings an abundance of color to its patio, perfect for sunlit afternoons and vibrant gatherings. Beneath a festive pergola draped with fluttering flags and surrounded by greenery, guests can savor the savory richness of birria tacos with the clean lime snap of a house margarita.

Together, these spaces show how thoughtful outdoor design turns a simple patio into a place people return to all season long for delicious meals.

Rose Whaley is an editor assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.