Pickerington Local Schools new superintendent emphasizes student and staff recognition and connections

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If you have recently attended a Pickerington school event or stopped by Fiiz Drinks on the first Wednesday of the month, chances are you’ve seen the district’s newest superintendent, Dr. Charles Smialek.

Originally from the Cleveland area, Smialek spent his entire career in Northeast Ohio before moving to Pickerington this past summer.

With decades of experience in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent, Smialek values the importance of school systems and connections within the school and community.

Getting into education

Smialek originally didn’t set out to work in education. He began as a business major at The Ohio State University but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit after taking introductory business courses.

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Around that same time, he read an article written by a teacher from Shaker Heights City Schools titled “Relationships Change Kids.” The message in the article resonated deeply with Smialek and inspired him to pursue education.

He went on to earn his bachelor’s in history from OSU in 1998, followed by a Master of Arts in teaching from Kent State University in 1999.

Later in his career, he returned to Kent State to earn his Ph.D. in educational leadership, starting at the Euclid City School District in 1999, where he taught for four years. He then served as a systems principal for three years, followed by three years as a middle school principal and six years as a high school principal.

His original career goal was to become the principal of Euclid High School, where he went to high school. After achieving his goal, he decided to continue into higher leadership roles.

He went on to serve as assistant superintendent for one year and superintendent for two years at Euclid before transitioning to Parma City School District, where he served as the superintendent for seven years.

This school year, Smialek joined Pickerington Local Schools as its new superintendent, eager to take on the opportunities and challenges that come with leading a larger district.

Despite moving into higher leadership roles, Smialek notes that one of the most meaningful parts of his career remains the impacts he can have on students.

One moment that stands out happened unexpectedly while he was out to dinner with his nephews, when a former student recognized him.

“He said, ‘Mr. Smialek…Oh my God, you were my principal of Forest Park Middle School. You made such a difference for me.’ That stuff, I love,” Smialek says.

Moments like that, he says, are a reminder of why he chose a career in education.

New student initiatives

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Connecting with students is one of the reasons Smialek pursued education. Though his position as superintendent doesn’t involve many daily interactions, he makes an effort to get to know students on a personal level.

In order to create more opportunities for connection, Smialek started Supper with the Superintendent. Each school is given a Thursday where one student is selected and invited to Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, where they can join Smialek for a meal along with their family, the school principal and a teacher of their choosing.

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Smialek says he values the opportunity to get to know the students and their families outside of the school setting and continues to explore new chances to connect with the students and community.

“When he came in, he hit the ground running. Every week, it was something new. ‘Oh, let's do this.’ We were like, ‘Really? Okay. We then made it happen,’” says Jacqueline Bryant, director of public relations and communications at Pickerington Local Schools.

Other initiatives Smialek has started foreground student success. With a partnership with local business Fiiz Drinks, students who show a high grade receive a free drink on the first Wednesday of each month, handed out by Smialek. He also established Friday Feature, where Smialek goes live on Facebook from one of the schools, interviewing students or staff to highlight different achievements and share what is happening around that school.

“The most important goal is always to be increasing student achievement,” says Smialek.

Staff recognition and community building

Connecting with the staff and the community is just as important to Smialek as building connections with students.

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From Friday breakfasts with alternating administrative staff and community leaders to Staff Superlatives – an initiative that highlights teachers that families have submitted stories about how a teacher has made a difference in their child’s life – he continues to find new ways to connect and recognize their efforts and impact.

Every month, Smialek visits every school in the district to see classroom environments firsthand. After his school walk-throughs, Smialek makes it a point to show his appreciation to the staff by sending emails.

“I send a thankful email to our teachers because…I’m pretty impressed with what I’m seeing, and I want to make sure people understand that I appreciate their hard work,” says Smialek.

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At board meetings, Smialek has started asking principals to share three inspirational stories from their school to better connect with events happening with students in the schools.

“It’s great to hear those stories, the more you can recognize people in an authentic way, not just like calling their name because they got honor roll, not that that's bad. But, telling their story or learning about their story like we do at Supper with the Superintendent. Those things, they keep you remembering why you're doing this,” says Smialek.

Although most of his nights involve attending school events, Smialek also attends different community events, such as events put on by the Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoys helping make pancakes at the senior center every second Saturday of the month.

He hopes that by strengthening relationships throughout the community, the district will continue to gain support.

“Pickerington has a really substantial tradition of pride. And I want to make sure that my work can help to continue that,” says Smialek.

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Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.