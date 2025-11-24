Pickerington Gift Guide 2025

Beer Bros

$15

www.combustionbrewing.com

Inch of Dust Teku glass

Get the most out of your beer by pouring it into a glass that will complement the flavor. This Teku glass from Combustion Brewery is a great way to represent a local business with a tasteful flair.

Healthy Hobby

$180

www.titleboxingclub.com

10-class package

Give the gift of strength with TITLE Boxing’s 10-class pack. With this package, recipients can pick their own classes on their own time. These boxing classes focus on strength and resilience.

Intricate Adornments

$2,995

www.ewjewelers.com

Rainbow Sapphire Confetti Set Ring

Add a tasteful pop of color to your wardrobe with this unique and quality confetti ring from Edward Warren Jewelers.

Relax and Reset

$115 for 60 mins

www.bodyacheescape.com

Hot stone massage

The holidays can be hectic – gift your loved one with warmth and relaxation with a hot stone massage at Body Ache Escape.

Cozy with Coffee

$25

www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com

Ceramic mug

Keep your coffee hot and cozy up this winter with a ceramic mug from Porter’s Coffee and Bakery.

Oh So Charming

From $24.99

www.rubyjoyboutique.com

Charm necklace

Add a personal touch to your gift with a uniquely designed necklace. At Ruby Joy Boutique, you can pick out a mix of charms that represent personality and hobbies to craft a special charm necklace.

Aspiring Artists

$40

www.paintandescape.com

Paint-to-go kits

Find a new talent with this paint-to-go kit from Paint and Escape. The kit includes everything needed for the creation of a masterpiece: a pre-sketched canvas, paint, brushes, a step-by-step guide and more.

Fresh and Fit

$35

columbusrunning.com

Columbus Running Company long sleeve shirt

Show your Columbus running pride while staying warm with a long sleeve shirt from the Columbus Running Company. This comfortable, moisture-wicking shirt is suited for exercising or lounging.

It’s Showtime

$76 for adults, $68 for children and seniors

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre 2026 season subscription

Support local productions by purchasing a subscription to the Pickerington Community Theatre’s season. The theatre’s 2026 season includes Something Rotten! and Murder on the Orient Express.

Feather Your Nest

For the Bibliophile

$25

fyn.bigcartel.com

Porcelain mug

Show your love of books with this porcelain mug. Find this and explore other treasures at Feather Your Next Mercantile.

Wintery Wine

$15

www.theritzyrose.com

Ugly Christmas sweater wine labels

Personalize your holiday wine collection with durable and waterproof wine labels, or select from a variety of holiday decorations, Christmas cards and more at the Ritzy Rose.

Cookie Choice

$30

www.3rdspoon.com

Medium jar variety box

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this variety of edible cookie dough from 3rd & Spoon. Pick three kinds from flavors including peanut butter, fudge brownie and snickerdoodle.

Cheerful Chocolate

$6.99

www.johnsonsrealicecream.com

Pint of ice cream

It’s never too cold outside for a delicious pint of Johnson’s Real Ice Cream. Dive into the delectable flavors of Double Dutch Chocolate, among many other flavor options.

Beautiful Beard

$26.96

www.thepipershut.com

Beard oil

Keep it fresh with beard oil. Along with beard products, The Piper’s Hut boasts a large collection of bagpipes and bagpipe accessories for those who are musically adventurous.

