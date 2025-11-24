Pickerington Gift Guide 2025

Beer Bros
$15
Inch of Dust Teku glass
Get the most out of your beer by pouring it into a glass that will complement the flavor. This Teku glass from Combustion Brewery is a great way to represent a local business with a tasteful flair.
Title Boxing
Healthy Hobby
$180
10-class package
Give the gift of strength with TITLE Boxing’s 10-class pack. With this package, recipients can pick their own classes on their own time. These boxing classes focus on strength and resilience.
Edward Warren Jewelry
Intricate Adornments
$2,995
Rainbow Sapphire Confetti Set Ring
Add a tasteful pop of color to your wardrobe with this unique and quality confetti ring from Edward Warren Jewelers.
Body Ache Escape
Relax and Reset
$115 for 60 mins
Hot stone massage
The holidays can be hectic – gift your loved one with warmth and relaxation with a hot stone massage at Body Ache Escape.
Cozy with Coffee
$25
www.porterscoffeeandbakery.com
Ceramic mug
Keep your coffee hot and cozy up this winter with a ceramic mug from Porter’s Coffee and Bakery.
Oh So Charming
From $24.99
Charm necklace
Add a personal touch to your gift with a uniquely designed necklace. At Ruby Joy Boutique, you can pick out a mix of charms that represent personality and hobbies to craft a special charm necklace.
Aspiring Artists
$40
Paint-to-go kits
Find a new talent with this paint-to-go kit from Paint and Escape. The kit includes everything needed for the creation of a masterpiece: a pre-sketched canvas, paint, brushes, a step-by-step guide and more.
Fresh and Fit
$35
Columbus Running Company long sleeve shirt
Show your Columbus running pride while staying warm with a long sleeve shirt from the Columbus Running Company. This comfortable, moisture-wicking shirt is suited for exercising or lounging.
Pickerington Community Theatre
It’s Showtime
$76 for adults, $68 for children and seniors
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Pickerington Community Theatre 2026 season subscription
Support local productions by purchasing a subscription to the Pickerington Community Theatre’s season. The theatre’s 2026 season includes Something Rotten! and Murder on the Orient Express.
Feather Your Nest
For the Bibliophile
$25
Porcelain mug
Show your love of books with this porcelain mug. Find this and explore other treasures at Feather Your Next Mercantile.
Ritzy Rose
Wintery Wine
$15
Ugly Christmas sweater wine labels
Personalize your holiday wine collection with durable and waterproof wine labels, or select from a variety of holiday decorations, Christmas cards and more at the Ritzy Rose.
Cookie Choice
$30
Medium jar variety box
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this variety of edible cookie dough from 3rd & Spoon. Pick three kinds from flavors including peanut butter, fudge brownie and snickerdoodle.
Cheerful Chocolate
$6.99
Pint of ice cream
It’s never too cold outside for a delicious pint of Johnson’s Real Ice Cream. Dive into the delectable flavors of Double Dutch Chocolate, among many other flavor options.
The Piper's Hut
Beautiful Beard
$26.96
Beard oil
Keep it fresh with beard oil. Along with beard products, The Piper’s Hut boasts a large collection of bagpipes and bagpipe accessories for those who are musically adventurous.
Photos by Ali Hartzell and respective retailers.