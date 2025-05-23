Pickerington Creamery turns a new leaf after dairy-industry days

Although it originally opened in 1900 as a joint effort by local farmers, the Pickerington Creamery became a part of the Good family years later due to unique circumstances.

In 1913, Arthur J. Good was on his way to Parkersburg, West Virginia, for a possible job when his train was forced to stop short of its destination. Due to the Great Flood of Ohio, Good got off in Pickerington and got a job at the then Pierce Brothers Creamery.

He began his career at the Creamery by gathering cream from local farms to make the butter. Six years later, he bought the shop and renamed it the Pickerington Creamery.

At the height of its business in the late 1960s, the Creamery became one of the area’s largest employers and the state’s largest butter producer, churning up to 10 million pounds of butter per year.

The Creamery also owned Mayflower Farm and produced for several other labels and brands over the years.

During the outbreak of World War II in the 1940s, the Creamery built a dry milk plant to aid with government needs for dry milk for the troops, sending 70 percent of its product toward the cause.

Through all its successes, the Creamery was no stranger to challenges. In 1921, the facility was destroyed in a fire. Luckily, it was rebuilt bigger and better the next year with two 1,000-pound barrel churns and vat pasteurizers.

The Creamery faced a second fire decades later in 1977, but it was able to recover and rebuild.

Although the business was sold in 1972 to Beatrice Foods, the property still remains in the Good family name and houses Combustion Brewery & Taproom, which opened its doors in April 2017.

