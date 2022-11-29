Pickerington City News | October/November 2022

Community Calendar

Did you know that on any given day there are more than 100 events or activities happening in Pickerington? It’s true, but the problem is where to find them all. The City of Pickerington has come up with a solution.

Several months ago the City partnered with Yodel Community Connections to create a Community Calendar that hosts every event on one, easy-to-use website.

Yodel uses sophisticated technology to showcase the events of Pickerington schools, churches, youth sports leagues, nonprofits, restaurants, businesses, etc. Community Calendar users can favorite the schedules that interest them and add events to their personal calendar(s) with one click. Once a person favorites a schedule, they will receive suggestions of similar events related to their interests. The Yodel site is free for businesses and organizations to post their events and it’s also free to users.

Pickerington was the first city in Central Ohio to implement the calendar.

“When Yodel approached us with the concept, I liked it right away. I grew up in Pickerington and although the city has changed in many ways, I think it still very much feels like a small town. The concept of a one-stop-shop digital community calendar was probably overdue and I think what Yodel has created will help to keep Pickerington people in Pickerington. We want our people attending events here, shopping here, dining here. They just needed a place to find all that Pickerington has to offer,” says Mayor Lee Gray.

Local engagement is what builds communities, makes connections, and attracts people to live and work in a community. Yodel’s mission is to help cities like Pickerington grow and become more vibrant by helping people know about and get engaged in these local opportunities.

The link to the full Pickerington Community Calendar is https://www.yodel.today/mytown

Pickerington Sidewalks

Sidewalks Added

Work is underway on the City’s Safe Routes to School sidewalk project. The new sidewalk was made possible by a $400,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation and is located along West Columbus Street and Long Road, between Hill Road and Poplar Street. It will connect to other sidewalk sections allowing Pickerington Local School District students to walk safely to and from school.

Police Promotions

Congratulations to Officer Jim Gallagher on his promotion to the rank of Sergeant! Sgt. Gallagher is a 14-year veteran of the Pickerington Police Department and has previously served as the department’s K9 officer.

Police Beat

The Pickerington Police Department is very proud to announce the graduation of Sgt Chad Wallace from the FBI National Academy. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers, nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The 10-week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. It serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide. The National Academy is recognized as the leading school for law enforcement leaders. The selection process to get into the FBI NA is very stringent. In fact, only 0.5% of all law enforcement officers in the United States are selected to attend this course.

Sgt. Wallace is the 7th member of the Pickerington Police Department to graduate from the Academy, and he joins Chief Cheney and Commander Annis as current department graduates.

Great job Sgt. Wallace!

Happy retirement to Sgt. David Silvernail after 29 years of devoted service to the City of Pickerington. Sgt. Silvernail served as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant and administrative sergeant. His performance in those positions was nothing short of outstanding and he will definitely be missed.