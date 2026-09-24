Pickerington City News| October/November 2026

The Elevate District

× Expand City of Pickerington

There’s something special about a downtown that invites you to slow down. The Elevate District in Pickerington not only wants you to slow down, but it wants you to stay awhile and build memories with your family and friends. Elevate is the new name and vision for downtown Pickerington. The idea is simple – to build on the existing downtown’s unique buildings, local shops, events and the recent ability to walk outdoors with alcoholic drinks (DORA) and then elevate it further. Elevate is bringing new businesses with exciting architecture while supporting existing businesses with improved infrastructure, more events and stronger marketing.

“Elevate is our way of turning downtown into a more connected, walkable and vibrant destination that feels distinctly Pickerington,” says Dave Gulden, development director.

“One thing about our downtown is the prevalence of elevated features on buildings like balconies and porches. The City is leading Elevate efforts by adding unique elevated features to properties it has acquired for redevelopment. Last year Johnson’s Real Ice Cream was the first redevelopment to be elevated, followed by this year’s opening of Local Cantina.”

Ready for a fine wood-fired steak? Fourteen & Ember is working hard to open this December after a complete renovation of the old Solomon’s Carpet building. The City has also entered into an agreement with the Hamburger Inn to open a new diner at 51 E. Columbus St., formerly the home of Pickerington’s Building Department.

“Hamburger Inn has been such an institution in Ohio's diner history that I'm just excited to be able to bring this great old-school diner menu and legacy to Pickerington where I'm originally from,” says owner Rob Pearson.

It is slated to open in the spring of 2027.

An existing church building at 122 W. Church St. was purchased by the City in the spring.

“We saw an opportunity to secure additional parking in downtown, and while we work on future development for the building, we were pleased to offer a home for The Grove Community Christian Church. The parking lot is primarily for City use, but we are allowing The Grove to use it as well. The Grove looks forward to being in Pickerington and getting involved in our community,” says Mayor Lee Gray.

Another big change will be the demolition of the former Lisk Dental office at 9 Hill Rd. N. The building is scheduled to come down before the end of 2026. The City will design a new commercial building to take its place.

According to Gulden, the changes have just begun because there are more City-owned properties primed for redevelopment: “This activity has spurred other property owners to take action and redevelop their properties, so keep an eye on the Elevate District.”

One of the best ways to understand the Elevate District is to experience it during a community event.

Throughout the year, downtown Pickerington serves as the backdrop for festivals, markets, live entertainment, holiday celebrations and other gatherings. These events bring residents together while also creating additional opportunities for local businesses to connect with customers.

In 2026, the Elevate District played a particularly prominent role in Pickerington’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. Following the Fourth of July parade, the celebration continued downtown with an America 250 event. Picklefest, Chalk the Walk, the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Murder Mystery event and Fit Fest are just a few of the newest event offerings in the district, and there is even more planned for 2027.“We want the Elevate District to be where families gather for celebrations, where neighbors run into one another, where small businesses become community institutions and where visitors get another glimpse of what makes Pickerington unique,” says Mayor Gray. “I’m excited about all we have going on right now. It doesn’t happen without the support of our City Council and a shared vision from our team. Stay tuned, because there is a lot more to come!”