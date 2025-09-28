Pickerington City News | October/November 2025

Expand City of Pickerington PYAA before

Joint Effort Leads to Improvement Project

The City of Pickerington, in partnership with Violet Township, PYAA and PASA recently completed a significant improvement project to the youth athletic complex located at 630 Hill Rd. N.

The project included full paving of the existing parking area, new striping and directional lanes, and widening the access to SR 256. Work began in mid-July and was completed by the beginning of August.

The youth athletic programs in Pickerington have been almost entirely volunteer-run since their inception, with decades of dedication resulting in countless enhancements to grounds and programming.

“We’re grateful for all of the volunteers who have managed and maintained these facilities for years, but volunteer-based organizations are limited with funding, so it was time for us to step in and help,” says Mayor Lee Gray. “Hopefully this provides a better experience and environment for everyone who uses the facilities.”

As stated by a PASA board member, “this is more than just a construction project - it’s a community milestone.”

Jaguars Special Olympics State Champions

Congratulations to the Pickerington Jaguars on winning another Ohio Special Olympics state championship! The Unified Volleyball team recently captured the DI state title, and several members of this team will go on to represent Ohio at the USA Games in Minneapolis. The team was honored at a City Council meeting over the summer. Way to go, Jags!

Pictured L-R: Coach Tezlyn Reardon, Kendra Watson, Bryndan Jones, Coach Bryon Beresford, Michael Browder, Josh Moen, Kage Beresford

Upcoming Events

October

23 – Haunted Village

6-8 p.m.

Olde Village Pickerington

30 – Tots Trick-or-Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m.

City Hall

30 – Community Trick-or-Treat

6-8 p.m.

November

3 - Tickets on Sale for Breakfast with Santa

Stop by City Hall to purchase

26 - Santa’s Mailbox

Letters can be dropped off at City Hall between Nov. 26-Dec. 18

For more information on these events, visit www.pickerington.net

Celebrating Pickerington Central Robotics

Members of the Pickerington Central Robotics team have a lot to be proud of! Team 6741R recently competed at the VEX Robotics World Championship and finished in the top 100 globally in Skills Challenge, which placed them in the top 1 percent of more than 12,000 teams worldwide. Members of the team attended a Pickerington City Council meeting to be recognized.

Pictured L-R: Team members Weston Kiner, Carson Paris, Peiyan Wu, Coleman Donahue and Coach Dona Kiner. Kiran Khalid was also a member of the team but was unable to attend.Congratulations 6741! You can learn more about their accomplishments and the Robotics program at picktigers.com.

Pickerington Adopts DORA

The Pickerington Outdoor Refreshment Area - DORA - is here! It's a designated pubic space where participating establishments can serve alcoholic beverages in specially marked cups. These specially marked cups will allow ages 21 and over to enjoy Pickerington's downtown with a beverage in-hand.

When: Daily from Noon-10 p.m.

Where: The DORA encompasses the entire Old Village, including Columbus Street, Church Street and Center Street.

How: Participating establishments can sell beer, wine or liquor in specially marked DORA cups, allowing participants ages 21 and over to explore and enjoy our downtown with a drink. Drink responsibly and have fun!

For Visitors: Keep in mind businesses maintain the same control, rights and responsibility of their establishment. They may choose not to have alcohol brought into their business, and this is easy to spot by looking for the decals.

Please Do Not:

Bring outside drinks

Walk with a purchased alcoholic drink in a non-approved DORA cup

Take a drink from one establishment into another that serves alcohol. (If an individual store allows it, you can take an alcoholic beverage inside)

Display inappropriate behavior

To learn more about DORA, visit: www.ci.pickerington.oh.us/dora/