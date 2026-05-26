Pickerington City News| June/July 2026

City Celebrates Tree City USA Heritage

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The City of Pickerington is celebrating 33 years as a Tree City USA, a recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation for the City's commitment to planting and caring for trees. At the City’s annual Arbor Day event, a new bur oak was planted in the Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum.

Pictured L-R: Recreation Coordinator Ryan Callahan, Parks Board members Travis VanNess and Spencer Salyers, City Manager Greg Butcher, City Councilman Kevin Kemper, Parks Board members Mandolyn Rentschler, Scott Stewart, Steve Malone and Ben White and Mayor Lee Gray

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Congratulations!

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Congratulations to Detective Tom Spreen for his recognition as Blue Coat Officer of the Year by the Seton Parish Knights of Columbus. Detective Spreen has been with the Pickerington Police Department since 2010. He’s been instrumental in working on and solving a number of high-profile cases. He also serves as a detective training officer within the unit, where he has trained and mentored new detectives. Detective Spreen (L) is pictured with Knights Chapter Representative Wayne Patterson, a former employee of the City of Pickerington.

An additional congratulations to the newest members of the Pickerington Police Department. Officer Luther Copley (L) and Officer Aaron Simpson (R) were recently sworn in by Mayor Lee Gray. Welcome to Pickerington!

Off-Duty and On the Course: Officers Chase Chains

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As two veterans in law enforcement, Pickerington Police Officers Tim Planck and Brad Frost have had just about everything thrown at them, but they’ve figured out a way to deal with the stresses of the job: They throw things back.

Planck and Frost took up the sport of disc golf in the summer of 2016.

“One day, we were called to foot patrol at the Simsbury Disc Golf Course, and we happened to see some people playing. We chatted with them a little and thought it would be fun to play. A few days later, we each bought a starter pack of discs, and here we are, 10 years later,” says Planck.

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Disc golf is played much like golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, though, players use a flying disc or Frisbee®. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest strokes – or, in the case of disc golf, fewest throws. Pickerington’s Disc Golf Course opened in the spring of 2010. The 37-acre course was designed by Columbus Flyers Disc Golf Club President Paul Jay and is considered one of the best courses in central Ohio. Planck and Frost agree.

“Pickerington has a great course in terms of design and difficulty. It’s great for beginners, but can challenge seasoned players as well. It’s also really well-maintained,” says Frost.

Planck adds, “Pickerington’s course has a nice mix of open holes and wooded holes. It also has some elevation changes.” Planck and Frost have taken their love for disc golf on the road, traveling and competing in tournaments around the country.

“Tim and I have played in several tournaments in central Ohio, Urbana and even central Illinois. Some have been fundraising events, others just competitive tournaments,” says Frost. While they’re still considered amateur players, the officers have been amongst the pros at the biggest tournament in the world.

“The Ledgestone Open (Peoria, IL) is the biggest disc golf tournament in the world,” says Planck. “There are usually 200 to 300 professional players and around 2,500 amateurs competing. I’ve never played well enough to qualify for a prize, but it’s fun to go there and play.” Idlewild in Burlington, Kentucky is the choice for both officers in terms of favorite course to play. Locally, Planck gives a nod to Flat Rocks in Lancaster and Pickerington.

Disc golf is rising in popularity, and Frost says it’s relatively inexpensive to get started.

“Most courses are free to play, and it’s a great way to spend time outside and be active. I wouldn’t recommend buying the most sought-after discs. Start with beginner-friendly discs, and it will make learning much more enjoyable,” Frost says.

Planck’s advice for beginners?

“Don’t take it too seriously, especially at the beginning. Go out and play for fun. If you want to get better, it’s just like anything else, you need to practice. There are also many videos online that you can watch to help yourself get better.”

The Pickerington Disc Golf Course is inside Simsbury Park, located at 628 E. Columbus St. It is free to play.