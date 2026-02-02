Pickerington City News| February/March 2026

Pickerington Police Sergeant Graduates Academy

Congratulations to Pickerington Police Sergeant Erich Rathgaber on his recent graduation from the 296th session of the FBI National Academy.The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.

Two hundred and fifty-four law enforcement officers graduated. It consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, four military organizations and two federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

The Academy provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, leadership and forensic science. It serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home, as well as abroad, to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.

Classes are held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in conjunction with the University of Virginia. The FBI National Academy is recognized as the leading school for law enforcement leadership. The selection process to get into the FBI NA is very stringent. In fact, only 0.5 percent of all law enforcement officers in the U.S. are selected to attend this course.

Rathgaber is the ninth member of the Pickerington Police Department to graduate from the Academy, and he joins Chief Tod Cheney, Commander Greg Annis, Sergeant Chad Wallace and Sergeant Shaun Mikicic as current department graduates.

Rathgaber is a 27-year veteran of the department, a graduate of Pickerington High School and served in the United States Marine Corps.

New Council Leadership

The Pickerington City Council held its annual re-organization meeting recently and XXXX (L) was chosen as the new Council President and XXXX (R) as the Vice President. City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Agendas and minutes for all meetings are available online at www.pickerington.net.

Pickerington Veteran Recognized by Chorus

Front row (L-R): Cherie Knapp (director of the Pickerington Community Chorus), Mayor Lee Gray, Thomas Jones, Carolyn Jones (wife). Back row (L-R): Shawn Jones (son), Liz Fair-Howell (daughter), Cristopher Fair (grandson), Bart Howell (son-in-law)

The Pickerington Community Chorus recently held its annual ‘Tribute to Our Veterans’ concert this past November, and one of its own received special recognition.

Thomas Jones was honored with a proclamation, recognizing his military service and his service to the community.

Jones was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. He was assigned to the Army Air Defense Command Center at the Naha Air Base in Okinawa. It was a highly-classified job because he worked alongside the 623 U.S. Air Force Aircraft Control & Warning Squadron.

Jones took an interest in learning the Standard Operating Procedures Book and showed an aptitude and initiative to take charge of the responsibilities needed, and, as a result, with only one day of notice, he was put before an E4 Review Board and subsequently promoted to a new rank as Specialist 4 Class.

Jones is a graduate of Columbus West High School and Columbus State Community College and spent his professional career as a Plumbing Fire Protection Engineer. He’s lived in Pickerington for 25 years and with the same aptitude and devotion he exhibited in his early days in the military, Jones has been a faithful member of the Pickerington Community Chorus for 15 years.

Congratulations Jones, and thank you for your service!

Meet Our New K9 Officer

The Pickerington Police Department recently grew by four feet! Pempo is the new K9 in town. Pempo and his handler, Officer Matt Dalesio, received their State of Ohio certification after graduating a six-week K9 training program.

Pempo is the fourth K9 in the department’s history, joining Zar, Shadow and Foe (who retired in early 2025). Dalesio is a four-year veteran of the Pickerington Police Department and says he wanted the job because he likes to be proactive and having a K9 as his partner can/will only help him with that aspect of his job.

Pempo lives with Dalesio full-time and as the two become better acquainted, Pempo’s personality is already starting to come through.

“I’ve learned that he’s a very high-energy dog, he’s goofy, and he wants to please,” says Dalesio.

Welcome to Pickerington, Pempo!

Record Year for Mitten Tree

A big thank you to the Pickerington-area Girl Scouts for collecting hundreds of items for our Mitten Tree. The Mitten Tree has been a City of Pickerington tradition for more than 30 years and was started by the late Dorothy Steiger. We appreciate community members who stopped by City Hall to donate as well (many items were handmade). We collected more than 600 mittens, hats and scarves and donated them to Fairfield County Job & Family Services for distribution to families in need.