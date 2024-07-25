Pickerington City News | August/September 2024

School Bus Safety

With students returning to the classroom, the Pickerington Police Department has some important reminders about safety, particularly when it comes to school buses and the areas around them.

School bus traffic laws vary depending on the size of the road.

Two-Lane Roads

For two-lane roads, all traffic must stop for a school bus no matter which direction it is traveling. Traffic must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether coming from its front or rear.

Resuming Travels

In Ohio, traffic cannot commence until the bus resumes movement or until it is waved on by the school bus driver. School bus traffic laws are listed in the Ohio Revised Code in Section 4511.75.

Roadways with Four or More Lanes

On roads with four or more lanes, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop when the school bus stops to release passengers. Traffic coming from the opposite direction does not have to stop in these instances. To facilitate this law, children are dropped off on the same side of the road as their residences, so they will not have to cross the street.

Divided Roadways

Divided roadways are treated the same as those with four or more lanes. Oncoming traffic does not have to stop regardless of how many lanes of traffic there are, but traffic moving in the same direction still has to stop. Traffic must stop no less than 10 feet away from the school bus.

Waiting for a Stopped School Bus

The wait for a stopped school bus may seem to take a while in some cases. That is because according to Ohio law, the bus driver must wait to resume travels until all exiting passengers are a safe distance away from the bus.

School Bus Safety Requirements for Traffic

A school bus does not have to be equipped with an extending stop safety sign in order for traffic to stop. When bus lights are flashing, this is sufficient to signal drivers that they need to stop, as the bus is loading or unloading passengers. The amber and red visual signals required for a school bus are listed in Ohio Revised Code Section 4511.771.

Violation of School Bus Traffic Laws

Those who violate school bus traffic stop laws may receive a $500 fine and could have their driver’s license suspended for no longer than listed in Ohio Revised Code Section 4510.02, which describes the lengths and classes of suspensions. Those who violate school bus traffic laws cannot plead guilty on the site, but must attend a court hearing in person.

Please do your part and stay alert around school buses as we work to keep Pickerington school children safe. Have a great year, PLSD!

Congratulations to Sergeant Erich Rathgaber on his recent graduation from The Ohio State University Public Safety Leadership Academy. PSLA is an 11-week course offered by the John Glenn College of Public Affairs in partnership with the Ohio Department of Public Safety. It is one of the premier law enforcement leadership courses in the state of Ohio, and is offered tuition-free for Ohio law enforcement agencies. Sgt. Rathgaber is the ninth supervisor from the Pickerington Police Department to graduate from the course.

Congratulations to Building Department Manager Sandy Whittington on her retirement from the City of Pickerington. Sandy worked for the City for 25 years and though she will be missed, we wish her nothing but the best in retirement!