Pickerington City News | October/November 2023

New Street Named After Ted Hackworth

Hackworth Drive is one of the newest streets in the City of Pickerington. The street is located in the Graystone subdivision and is in memory of Ted Hackworth.

Accepting the recognition at a recent City Council meeting were Ted's widow Anne and her son Doug. (Pictured L-R: Councilman Brian Wisniewski, Doug, Anne and Mayor Gray)

Ted Hackworth served his community as a City Councilman, a representative to the Planning & Zoning Commission and as President of the Senior Center Board. He was also instrumental in bringing routes to Pickerington through Lancaster-Fairfield Public Transit.

Hackworth passed away unexpectedly in 2019 but the work he did will never be forgotten.

The Doctor is in

The largest project in terms of investment and jobs that the City of Pickerington has ever seen is nearing the finish line and looking to hire people that support the mission. The OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital, an expansion of the existing Refugee Road campus, is on schedule to open before the end of the year and has a number of positions still available for hire. Among the nearly 500 new jobs being created are nurses, pharmacists, social workers, techs and entry-level roles. Those interested can apply via the OhioHealth website (https://www.ohiohealth.com).

The $140 million hospital project is an expansion of the medical campus that first opened in January 2015 and currently offers 24-hour emergency care, as well as primary care, imaging, physical therapy and outpatient surgeries. The expanded medical services will include cancer treatment and women's health. It will have 60 total beds, which includes a dedicated ICU (intensive-care unit), medical surgical beds and post-partum beds. It will also bring six operating rooms to the hospital, in addition to two C-section operating rooms. A level-three trauma unit and a heart and vascular unit that will feature diagnostic and interventional catheter labs are also being added. The project will add an acute stroke program to the services at the campus, as well as general medicine, general surgery and ancillary expansion for imaging, lab and pharmacy services.

“This is an exciting time for Pickerington,” said Mayor Lee Gray. “The expansion of the (OhioHealth) campus adds an immense amount of value for the people who live here. Having additional services provided in our own community means people won’t have to travel as far to get the care they need. That’s a big win.”

Dr. Kevin Lutz, president of the Pickerington campus, said OhioHealth will constantly be looking at ways to improve on the services provided. “We want to be prepared to be there for what is needed. Since we opened, we have continued to learn about the healthcare needs of those who live and work in and around Pickerington. We are excited to add more life-saving capabilities to our campus to continue to serve the community.”

An Unforgettabe Summer

2023 was a full and exciting year for our Parks and Recreation Department. The season began in earnest in May with the opening of the 16th city-owned year of the Pickerington Community Pool. The pool itself celebrated its 35th year in operation. Touch-a-Truck was also held in May and was well attended.

In June, we continued the tradition of Friday Night Flicks and Summer Concert Series. Also in June, swimming lessons were provided for kids aged 3 and up.

Adult recreational athletic leagues were very active in traditional favorites softball and tennis. For the first time, we offered Pickleball which even with expanded offerings, sold out quickly.

In July, we sponsored another Pickerington tradition the Fourth of July Fireworks and Parade. Also in July, for the third year in a row, we provided Safety City for over 70 children entering kindergarten. This exciting event continues to grow in popularity. Later in July, the 17th annual Youth Fishing Derby was held at Sycamore Par with over 175 participants.

In August, before the opening of school, the Youth Adventure Challenge was presented to over 115 kids, 3 to 12 years old in age.

Summer camps and other programming were coordinated throughout the summer. Additionally, park shelter reservations remained popular.

The summer concluded with the Labor Day Parade and Lions Club Fish Fry, several thousand Pickerington residents and visitors were exposed to the city’s Parks and Rec activities.

Moving into the fall, the magical Enchanted Princess Party was sold out for the 4th consecutive year.

Construction Project Round-Up

2023 Pavement Maintenance Program: Compared to recent annual programs, the city invested over 40% more resources in this year's program. Project included curb repair, ADA ramp replacement, and replacement of the top course of asphalt. The wearing course replaced on this year's streets were replaced at the ideal point in the life cycle of the pavement in order to avoid costly road base repairs in the near future.

Opportunity Way: Replaced curb and gutter the entire length, new wearing course of asphalt, new ADA ramps, filled a significant gap in the sidewalk system along the south side of the road. Project received a grant to pay for 45% of the project and the project came in at roughly 20% under budget.

Stonecreek Drive Widening: The City oversaw the construction of a continuous center turn lane along Stonecreek Drive fronting the OhioHealth campus. The project was funded by OhioHealth and provides a needed capacity and safety improvement for the growing traffic along this roadway. The project involved a road closure that was greatly expedited due to efforts of the contractor working closely with city staff.

