Pickerington City News | June/July 2025

Grand Marshals Galore

We’re going to need a bigger float! The City of Pickerington’s July 4th parade will have not one, not two, not three, but FOUR Grand Marshals this year.

Mayor Lee Gray first asked the Pickerington members of The Ohio State University football team and marching band if they would like to serve as Grand Marshals in recognition of their contributions to the 2025 National Championship season. Five football players and seven TBDBITL members graduated from PLSD – the most from any community in Ohio.

The cheerleaders from both Pickerington Central and Pickerington North High Schools were next asked to share in the grand marshal honors. On Feb. 23, both competition cheer squads competed for a state title in the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators championship. The Tigers won in the Game Day Building category and the Panthers won in the Game Day Non-Building category. Both squads were recognized at a City Council meeting.

The fourth grand marshal will be members of the Pickerington Central girls' basketball team. The Lady Tigers won the 2025 OHSAA state title, defeating Cincinnati Princeton, 47-44. It is the eighth girls’ basketball title in school history – tied for a state record.

Four groups of student athletes and student musicians. Four reasons to celebrate their accomplishments. See you at the parade!

Earth Day

The 5th annual City of Pickerington Earth Day event was held April 25 and was considered a big success. Dozens of city employees, community volunteers and students canvassed Pickerington and collected more than 1,000 lbs. of trash. A special thank you to everyone that donated their time and helped to make Pickerington an even more beautiful place to live.

Police Officer of the Year

Officer Nick Baehr was recently recognized by the Seton Parish Knights of Columbus as the Pickerington Police Department Officer of the Year. Officer Baehr was hired in 2011 and served as a patrol officer until he took on the role as K9 Officer in 2016. Officer Baehr and his partner Foe tracked suspects together, participated in drug sweeps, were used in SWAT situations and did community outreach. Foe retired at the end of 2024 and a new officer will take over the K9 duties. Congratulations on your much deserved award and thanks for all you do, Ofc. Baehr!

Independence Day Celebrations

Red, white and boom! Planning is underway for Pickerington’s annual Independence Day Celebration.

On Thursday, July 3 fireworks will be launched from Pickerington High School Central at approximately 10 p.m.

The parade will take place Friday, July 4 at 10 a.m. It begins on Opportunity Way, turns left on Lockville Road, turns left on Columbus Street, turns left on Hill Road and ends at Ridgeview STEM Junior High School. Any groups or individuals interested in participating should contact the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department at 614-833-2211 or by visiting www.pickerington.net. Registration is free.

Traveling?

Do you have travel plans this summer? If so, you can ask the Pickerington Police Department to do vacation checks while you’re away. Officers will do more frequent patrolling near your home when you request the service. To learn more, visit www.pickerington.net and fill out a vacation check form.