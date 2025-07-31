Pickerington City News | August/September 2025

The City of Pickerington is officially a Purple Heart City

At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Lee Gray read a proclamation, unveiled signage and, alongside members of City Council, recognized Pickerington veterans who have received the Purple Heart award, as well as family members of those who received the award but are no longer living. Members of the Buckeye Chapter Military Order of the Purple Heart were also on hand and presented the City with a special flag.

The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

Pickerington is now part of the National Purple Heart Trail, which creates a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges and other monuments that pay tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.

Skate park rededication ceremony

A rededication ceremony was recently held at the City of Pickerington’s skate park. The City purchased more than $200,000 in new equipment for the Randy Hughes Skate Park, adding to the $50,000 investment made several years ago. New ramps, new grind rails and several other custom features were added.

Hughes is a former mayor of Pickerington and is a current member of Pickerington’s Planning & Zoning Commission. He was instrumental in getting the park built back in 2004 because he recognized the need for kids to have a safe place to skate. The City presented Hughes a custom skateboard for his dedication to the community.

The Randy Hughes Skate Park is located near the main entrance of Sycamore Creek Park and is free to the public.

32nd year as Tree City

Rain moved the City’s annual Arbor Day celebration indoors, but nonetheless, Pickerington was recognized for being a Tree City USA for the 32nd year. A Persian Silk tree was added to the Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum to mark the milestone.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Pickerington Police Sergeant Jan Carter on her graduation from The Ohio State University Public Safety Leadership Academy. PSLA is an 11-week course offered by the John Glenn College of Public Affairs in partnership with the Ohio Department of Public Safety. It is one of the premier law enforcement leadership courses in the State of Ohio and is tuition-free for Ohio law enforcement agencies. Sgt. Carter is the 10th supervisor from PPD to graduate from the course. Job well done!

Road improvement grant

The City of Pickerington has been awarded more than $2.1 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation to assist with major improvements on East Street. The project will include new sidewalks and ramps and new water and sewer lines, as well as improvements to existing sidewalks, curbs and gutters.The grant is part of ODOT's Transportation Alternatives Program.

"The (TAP) makes vital investments to support safer, more connected spaces for walking and biking,” says Governor Mike DeWine. “This program helps improve quality of life, enhance public safety and build sustainable transportation networks that make our cities and towns stronger and more vibrant."

Pickerington's award was one of the highest given. City Manager Greg Butcher was the driving force behind the grant application and will work to see the project completed. Way to go, Greg!