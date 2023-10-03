Pickerington Chamber Rewards School District Inclusivity Efforts

With each passing year, the City of Pickerington becomes more diverse as minority populations constantly grow within and move to the city. This trend is expected to continue, bringing with it new cultures, traditions, food and art, all of which the Pickerington Local School District celebrates and takes pride in.

Because of this celebration and appreciation, the district was bestowed the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce Diversity Champion Award during its annual awards ceremony.

Kim Barlag, chamber president, says the chamber felt the district deserved to be honored for its efforts to create a more inclusive space for an increasingly diverse student body.

“The district demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion by regularly surveying the 11,000-plus students on cultural awareness to measure improvement,” Barlag says. “Results show positive growth in several areas, including having conversations about race and being encouraged to think deeply about race-related topics.”

This award came about a year and a half after the district appointed Dr. Michael Jackson as the director of diversity and engagement. Since Jackson took the role, he has implemented inclusive programs and events, fostered education on different cultures, assisted family and student diversity and engagement liaisons, trained teachers and other faculty about diversity and inclusivity, and encouraged students to create cultural clubs.

“We not only worked very hard within the district to celebrate and acknowledge culture, but we do our very best to invite our community in to learn about their global neighbors,” Jackson says.

Celebrating diversity isn’t only about recognizing different cultures, ethnicities and languages, but also celebrating different abilities and those in the LGBTQ+ community.

In short, the mission is to celebrate the differences within families and the community as a whole. Jackson says the key to preventing prejudice and exclusion is exposure and perspective. Therefore, encouraging students and faculty to learn about and engage in different identities and ways of life can aid in unity and equality efforts.

“We engage our students in this kind of dialogue so that when they see people that are different from them, they acknowledge and recognize that we’re all different and unique, so it’s not anything where they should be finding any opportunity to speak down or poorly upon anyone,” Jackson says.

Students aren’t the only ones learning from the diversity and engagement initiatives. Faculty must participate in yearly training and Jackson encourages teachers to educate themselves about their students’ cultural backgrounds to help the students feel seen.

“You take the time to know the students that are in front of you and you utilize their backgrounds to have a closer connection,” Jackson says. “It goes so far, as far as students being encouraged or motivated to learn from that particular teacher because that teacher has shown an authentic, genuine interest in them.”

Significant celebrations in the community include CommUNITY Fair, during which students showcase their own ethnic dishes, cultural performances and projects, and it’s open to everybody, not just students. Each high school also has its own Black History Month celebration, often with student performances and education on the history and culture of Black Americans. Jackson says he hopes to expand the elementary schools’ Disability Awareness Month celebration to other schools.

Clubs are also an important element for celebrating diversity in schools, as they give students a space to connect with their peers, discussing both cultural similarities and differences. Often these various clubs plan performances, speeches and activities for celebrations such as events held during Black History Month.

A Collection of Cultural Clubs:

The Black Student Union

Muslim Student Association

No Place for Hate Club

Gender Inclusive School Alliance

Diversity Club

Celebrated Diversity Months and Days

Culture Day (TBD)

CommUNITY Fair (TBD)

National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11)

Black History Month (February)

Disability Awareness Month (March)

Women’s History Month (March)

Asian American and Pacific Islander Month (May)

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.