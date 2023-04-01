Pickerington Central students create a bustling community around passion for robotics

For over a century, organized sports in schools have given kids an avenue to learn to make sacrifices and collaborate to reach a common goal. These programs are built to help students create meaningful connections, and the Pickerington Central robotics team is no exception.

Though not a typical team sport, students and faculty are seeing firsthand the opportunities offered by one of the school’s more unique extracurricular additions.

Mustafa Kalash was one of the first members of Pickerington Central’s robotics club when it began in 2013. Tiger Tech was a small organization aimed at providing opportunities for students like Kalash to utilize their technical skills in a team environment.

The group began participating in engineering events such as the All-American Soapbox Derby, which they still participate in. By 2014, the team was competing in scrimmages with VEX, a robotics program for elementary- through university-age students.

After a year of competing with VEX, Kalash says the club really hit its stride and has since refocused primarily on robotics. Though Kalash graduated in 2015, he wanted to remain a part of the club in some way, and returned after graduation as a mentor.

Since taking the helm as head coach, Kalash has tried to lead and not just direct. He helps advise students working through challenges but remains hands-off when it comes to the programming itself.

“What I focus on as a coach is how they’re doing as people, building relationships and working together as a team. I want them to learn emotional strength and emotional control,” Kalash says. “It’s been incredibly fulfilling watching them grow and mature, especially as leaders.”

One of these leaders is Morgan Davis, a senior at Pickerington Central who has been on the robotics team since her freshman year. Kalash often helps run big events and conducts inspections for programs. As the current president of the club, Davis steps up and keeps the program operating smoothly.

In middle school, Davis had a passing interest in robotics, but blossomed when she found the club. After a former coach convinced her to swing by after school, she was hooked.

Maddie Wurzel, a junior, stepped into the secretary role of the robotics team this year. She was introduced to the club through a cross-country teammate, and for the aspiring engineer, it was a clear fit.

Through the robotics club, Wurzel and other members have grown their skills as problem solvers. Robotics teaches students that no obstacle is impassible and no problem is unsolvable.

The team put those skills to the test at the state championships in February to qualify for an appearance in the world championships, a goal the team has had since its inception. All four Pickerington Central teams qualified for state and received several awards throughout the season. The most senior team, Arcturus, has taken home six awards this season and earned the ranks of 190th in the world and 15th in the state.

As the year winds down, Davis relishes in her last moments as a student member of the club.

“It’s the people. These people are seriously all my best friends,” Davis says. “It’s going to be so much harder when I’m not around them for hours a week. The robots are fun, all of that’s great, but I’m going to miss all these people so much.”

Wurzel reiterated that through the club, Davis has become one of her best friends. And thanks to the robotics club, Wurzel has gotten more engaged with the broader student body outside the club, too.

“We’ve really tried this year to drag in more people into our program and just kind of highlight what makes us a really solid program,” Wurzel says. “It’s a really inclusive community that’s going to teach you the entire process and just help you through everything.”

The club and its leadership are looking to create a bigger and more diverse program through outreach with students at elementary and middle schools. Kalash has helped implement programs with other schools in the district and hopes one day to have incoming freshmen with six years of robotics club experience.

