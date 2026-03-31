Pickerington rings in America’s 250th birthday with The Big Roadshow and more

The world of transportation has played a big part in Pickerington’s history, from the completion of Interstate 70, which led to a population boom in the 1970s through the 1990s, to the expansion of U.S. Route 33.

In honor of this, the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society is putting on and sponsoring The Big Roadshow: Transportation Milestones that Shaped Pickerington. This free event takes place from April 24-26 at the Pickerington Senior Center and will offer a wide variety of family-friendly activities and ways to engage with history.

Travel through time

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To highlight the impact transportation has had on the community, Society President Peggy Portier says there will be several displays and models showing how these modes of transportation have changed over time.

“If we hadn’t gotten the train coming through Pickerington, we all would have been down at the southern end of the township, where the canal was, and the inner urban train was along (Route) 33,” Portier says. “But as far as trains, with like the Creamery and the mill, that really changed the landscape for commercial development.”

The large model train display, nearly 6 feet by 15 feet, at the show will include a replica of the Toledo & Ohio Railroad route, as well as locomotives that can be seen in Pickerington today.

Trains aren’t the only thing on wheels that will be there.

Thanks to the American Motorcycle Association Hall of Fame Museum, an early motorcycle will be on loan at the Senior Center, as well as several early cars that will be outside, weather permitting.

History comes to life

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Throughout the Senior Center, visitors can enjoy various displays and videos about everything from the first trains and cars to come to Pickerington, to historical presentations by local students, as well as daily things like food and activities.

One such presentation will be put together by sixth graders from Harmon Middle School and will cover the 230-mile frontier road known as Zane’s Trace that connects West Virginia to Kentucky through southeast Ohio.

Harmon isn’t the only school getting involved, as artwork made by preschoolers in Pickerington will be on display for visitors to search for and enjoy.

Visitors can also engage with people dressed up and acting like some local historical figures, including a canal boat captain presenter, Jack Campbell, who will be on hand for a presentation, as well as a pioneer surveyor, portrayed by Dale Ferbrache.

Presenter Tony Mills will portray Clyde Leach, a Pickerington train depot agent, while giving tours of the original Pickerington train depot at the Toledo & Ohio Central Train Station on Saturday.

Mills is excited to be a part of such a monumental celebration because, for him, being a presenter isn’t a job, but an opportunity to get people excited about their local history.

“When you find somebody, whether it be me or anybody else that’s a part of the Historical Society, when we really drill down and get very nitty gritty on some of the finer details of the history of (Pickerington), we can make it exciting,” Mills says. “And if it excites me, I guarantee you, I can make you interested in it.”

Unique features

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Aside from the presenters, the show will also feature some unique interactive activities for kids, including coloring pages and a craft led by the Pickerington Public Library.

Pickerington resident Jason Diehl and his family created a display of their own, made completely out of LEGOs, that encapsulates the four transportation milestones throughout Pickerington’s history.

Other unique art will also be on display, including wood carvings – all connected to transportation – created by the Senior Center’s woodcarving club, the Olivedale Wood Carving Club.

Those looking to be a part of history can check out the quilt made by Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society member Terry Guay. For just $10, your name can be added to the quilt, which will be added to a time capsule that will be opened in 2076.

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Year-Long Celebration

Want more events? Join the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society on the first Sunday of every month during its Open House at the museum. Each month will welcome in a new theme with a host of fun activities that align with many of the monthly themes created by the America250 – Ohio organization.

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May

The Society will extend its annual art show to include all Pickerington residents. Anyone interested can apply, free of charge, to display their artwork at the museum.

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June

Learn about Pickerington’s founder and early settlers, including Abraham Pickering and Jacob Dovel, as you enjoy a guided tour through Dovel Memorial Cemetery led by Society volunteers.

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July/August

To be determined

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September

This year’s Founder’s Day celebration will include a highlight of some of Pickerington’s greatest athletes – from state champions to professional athletes and Olympians.

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October

Stop by the museum to enjoy a slice of fresh pie with a heaping scoop of ice cream in honor of America250 – Ohio’s monthly theme, Agriculture and Food.

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November

Earl Nicodemus from the Ohio Volunteer Infantry will visit the museum and give a presentation about Ohio’s veterans and first responders.

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December

In addition to joining the festivities of the Annual Holiday Gathering and Shop Hop in the village, the museum will display a large Christmas village miniature set with trains.

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.