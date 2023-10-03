Pickerington Calendar October/November 2023

Courtesy of Greg Benson Pickerington North Central Marching Bands

Nov. 11

Pickerington Combined Marching Band in the NYC Veterans Day Parade

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

www.parade.uwvc.org

Tune in on TV as the Pickerington High School North and Pickerington High School Central marching bands combine and march down Manhattan in one of the most prestigious annual parades in the U.S.

Through Oct. 29

Rock Mill Days

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Stebelton Park at Rock Mill, 1429 Rockmill Pl. N.W., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Visitors are invited to see a piece of history with tours of a restored 1800s gristmill. Help use the bolter to sift the cornmeal and bag it the way it was done 200 years ago on the last Sunday of each month.

Through Dec. 31

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents It’s an Honor to Be Here

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Ohio-based artists share their interpretations of the natural diversity throughout the state that surrounds us. This multimedia exhibit engages art fans of all ages.

Oct. 1

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Have some early Halloween fun at our "Mystical Museum" featuring private 15-minute readings; a Victorian spiritualism program with pendulums, divining rods and talking boards; plus a Victorian 1837-1901 tea table with tea leaf reading handouts. Free admission!

Oct. 6

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Hear from guest speakers and enjoy networking during this meeting to inspire, mentor and support women in leadership positions throughout the community.

Oct. 6-15

Pickerington Community Theatre presents School of Rock – The Musical

The Wigwam Community Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

A rebellious tale based on the movie about the transformative power of music with its sensational live kids’ rock band.

Oct. 8-14

Fairfield County Fair

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

Join in on the more than 170-year-old tradition with a wide variety of shows, rides, games, vendors, events and more.

Oct. 10; Nov. 14

Stitching in the Stacks

6:30-8 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Enjoy the company of both beginner and experienced knitters in this yarn craft group as you connect, learn and create with others.

Oct. 12; Nov. 9

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, W. Columbus St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Grab some friends and shop around to see what’s happening in the Village on the second Thursday of every month through Dec. 14.

Oct. 13, 18; Nov. 10, 15

Homeschool Connect

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

With educational and fun classes for homeschooled kids grades K-5, homeschool families can meet and network through Homeschool Connect.

Oct. 14

Pickerington North Marching Band at the OSU Invitational

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.tbdbitl.osu.edu

Sponsored by the Ohio Music Education Association, the OSU Invitational invites high school marching bands to compete and perform on the same field used by the Ohio State University Marching Band. Cheer on the Marching Panthers as they perform.

Oct. 18

Community Costume Cleanup

4-5 p.m., Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Show off your awesome Halloween costume while helping the community. Get some fresh air and help remove litter from the environment with equipment ready for pickup.

Oct. 23, Nov. 4

Plein Air in the Parks

6:30 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE (US-22), Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

“Plein air painting” simply means painting outdoors. Get some fresh air and inspiration painting or drawing whatever strikes you at Mambourg Park with your fellow nature-loving artists.

Oct. 24; Nov. 28

Artists Among Us

10-11 a.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Explore and expand your creative side as each meeting tries a new artistic style or medium. All skill levels are welcome and supplies are provided.

Oct. 25

Teen Halloween Escape Room

4-5 p.m., Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Try to escape being trapped in a Halloween-themed room using your wits and the clues around you. You will have 45 minutes to solve the mystery and escape a grisly fate.

Oct. 26

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Have fun with the whole family and explore the Haunted Village with ghost tours, hayrides, storytelling and more.

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat at the Library

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Let your little ones dress up in their favorite costume and stop by the library for some treats and fun. Don’t forget to snap a photo with Violet, the library’s reading ambassador.

Oct. 31

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

With the unified date set by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, grab your costume and candy bag for a spooky night around the city.

Nov. 2-4

Freedom’s Never Free

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.freedomsneverfree.com

Freedom’s Never Free is an appreciation celebration for veterans, military, first responders and their families. The event starts with the Remember Our Fallen traveling memorial.

Nov. 3

Life Drawing of Live Avian Ambassadors

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

6 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE (US-22), Lancaster

Bring your choice of drawing or painting supplies and learn techniques used by naturalist artists for capturing lifelike imagery of native birds.

Nov. 4

Pickerington Community Chorus Veterans Day Concert

4 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com

Join as the chorus honors veterans and their service as they present a free patriotic concert at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Check out the group’s Facebook page for updates as the event approaches.

Nov. 5

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy seeing fabulous artwork by Pickerington High School North students along with interesting Museum exhibits of Pickerington-Violet Township people, their artifacts and more. Free admission!

Nov. 11

Holiday Pie Bake Off

2-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bakers and pie testers are invited to the first Holiday Pie Bake Off. Gather friends and family to put your favorite recipe to the test and become the Pickerington Public Library’s Star Baker, or enjoy free pie samples if you aren’t competing.

Nov. 15

Winter Bird Feeding – OSU Extension

6-7 p.m., Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Spark a little joy and pass the time with OSU Extension Educator Carrie Brown as you discuss how to best help our feathered friends during the harsh Ohio winters.

Nov. 22

NEATure Craft: Wild Turkeys

3 p.m., Sensory Trail Park, behind Forest Rose School, 1592 Granville Pike, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Gobble, gobble! Bring the family to craft turkeys for displaying just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Courtesy of Pickerington Library Ornament Pickerington Library

Nov. 27

Monday Makers – Cricut Ornament

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Just in time for the holidays, learn how to make a festive ornament out of cardstock, vinyl and canning lids using the Cricut machine.