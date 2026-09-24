Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2026

Fri., Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13
Crafternoon & Cinema
3-5 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library
7861 Refugee Rd.
Wed., Oct. 7 and Nov. 4
Wednesday Connects
8:15-9:30 a.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Thurs., Oct. 8
No School, Kindergarten Only – Evening K-6 Conferences
Pickerington Local Schools
Thurs., Oct. 8 and Nov. 12
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Pickerington Village
88 E. Church St.
Fri., Oct. 9
No Schools – Records Day
Pickerington Local Schools
Fri.-Sun., Oct. 9-18
Finding Nemo Jr. presented by Pickerington Community Theatre
Fri.: 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 2 p.m.
Theater at Violet Woods
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Mon., Oct. 12
No School – Closed
Pickerington Local Schools
Tues., Oct. 13
No School, K-8 Only – Conferences
Pickerington Local Schools
Thurs., Oct. 22
Haunted Village
6-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
17 N. Center St.
Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce
Fri., Oct. 23 and Nov. 20
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m.
Grace Fellowship Venue
1449 Refugee Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 29
Trick or Treat at the Library
1-3 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Thurs., Oct. 29
Tots Trick or Treat
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 29
Community Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m.
Mon.-Tues., Nov. 2-3
No School – Election Day/No School for Staff and Students
Pickerington Local Schools
Wed.-Sun., Nov. 4-8
Fall Book Sale 2026
Wed.-Sat.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sun.: Noon-3 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Appalachian Exposure/Mikie Strite
Sat., Nov. 14
United Way of Fairfield County 5K Run and 2 Mile Fun Walk
7:30-11:30 a.m.
Fairgrounds Park
157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster
Wed.-Fri., Nov. 25-27
No School - Thanksgiving Break
Pickerington Schools
Nov. 25-Dec. 17
Letters to Santa
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.