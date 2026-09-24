Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2026

Fri., Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13

Crafternoon & Cinema

3-5 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.com

Wed., Oct. 7 and Nov. 4

Wednesday Connects

8:15-9:30 a.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Thurs., Oct. 8

No School, Kindergarten Only – Evening K-6 Conferences

Pickerington Local Schools

www.plsd.us

Thurs., Oct. 8 and Nov. 12

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Pickerington Village

88 E. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Fri., Oct. 9

No Schools – Records Day

Pickerington Local Schools

www.plsd.us

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 9-18

Finding Nemo Jr. presented by Pickerington Community Theatre

Fri.: 8 p.m.

Sat. & Sun.: 2 p.m.

Theater at Violet Woods

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Mon., Oct. 12

No School – Closed

Pickerington Local Schools

www.plsd.us

Tues., Oct. 13

No School, K-8 Only – Conferences

Pickerington Local Schools

www.plsd.us

Thurs., Oct. 22

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

17 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.com

Expand Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce

Fri., Oct. 23 and Nov. 20

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m.

Grace Fellowship Venue

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Thurs., Oct. 29

Trick or Treat at the Library

1-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.com

Thurs., Oct. 29

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., Oct. 29

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Mon.-Tues., Nov. 2-3

No School – Election Day/No School for Staff and Students

Pickerington Local Schools

www.plsd.us

Wed.-Sun., Nov. 4-8

Fall Book Sale 2026

Wed.-Sat.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun.: Noon-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Expand Appalachian Exposure/Mikie Strite

Sat., Nov. 14

United Way of Fairfield County 5K Run and 2 Mile Fun Walk

7:30-11:30 a.m.

Fairgrounds Park

157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

uwayfairfieldco.org

Wed.-Fri., Nov. 25-27

No School - Thanksgiving Break

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Nov. 25-Dec. 17

Letters to Santa

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us