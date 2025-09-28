Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2025

Community events

Wed., Oct. 1 and Nov. 5

Wednesday Connects

8:15-9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons

602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Wed., Oct. 1

Build Your Own Nachos

3-5 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library Learning Kitchen

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., Oct. 2

Soda Sip and Paint

4:30-6 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 10-19

Clue on Stage presented by Pickerington Community Theatre

Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Wigwam Event Center

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Sat., Oct. 11

Murder Mystery at the Library

5-7 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., Oct. 16

No School, Preschool Only – Parent Teacher Conferences

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Fri., Oct. 17

No School, K-8 Only – Parent Teacher Conferences

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Fri., Oct. 17 and Nov. 21

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons

602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Fri., Oct. 17

Fall Family Fun – Pumpkin Painting

2-4 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sun., Oct. 19

Special Effects Make-Up Workshop

2-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Mon., Oct. 20

No School – Records Day

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Thurs., Oct. 23

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

17 N. Center St.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us  

Tues., Oct. 28

Hour of Power Speed Networking

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Tap Room

80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Thurs., Oct. 30

Tots Trick-or-Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m.

City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., Oct. 30-Sat., Nov. 1

Fall Book Sale

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Mon., Nov. 3

Honoring Service and Sharing Stories

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Tues., Nov. 4

No School – Professional Development Day

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Sat., Nov. 8

United Way of Fairfield County Annual 5K Run and 2 Mile Fun Walk

8:30 a.m.

Fairgrounds Park

157 E Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.uwayfairfieldco.org

Tues., Nov. 11

No School – Veteran’s Day

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Mon.-Fri., Nov. 24-28

No School – Thanksgiving Break

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Wed., Nov. 26-Thurs., Dec. 18

Letters to Santa

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., Nov. 27

Thanksgiving Day