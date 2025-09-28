Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2025

Wed., Oct. 1 and Nov. 5
Wednesday Connects
8:15-9:30 a.m.
Redbud Commons
602 Redbud Rd.
Wed., Oct. 1
Build Your Own Nachos
3-5 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library Learning Kitchen
7861 Refugee Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 2
Soda Sip and Paint
4:30-6 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Pickerington Community Theatre
Fri.-Sun., Oct. 10-19
Clue on Stage presented by Pickerington Community Theatre
Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Wigwam Event Center
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Sat., Oct. 11
Murder Mystery at the Library
5-7 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library
7861 Refugee Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 16
No School, Preschool Only – Parent Teacher Conferences
Pickerington Schools
Fri., Oct. 17
No School, K-8 Only – Parent Teacher Conferences
Pickerington Schools
Fri., Oct. 17 and Nov. 21
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m.
Redbud Commons
602 Redbud Rd.
Fri., Oct. 17
Fall Family Fun – Pumpkin Painting
2-4 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library
7861 Refugee Rd.
Sun., Oct. 19
Special Effects Make-Up Workshop
2-3 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Mon., Oct. 20
No School – Records Day
Pickerington Schools
Thurs., Oct. 23
Haunted Village
6-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
17 N. Center St.
Tues., Oct. 28
Hour of Power Speed Networking
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Tap Room
80 W. Church St.
City of Pickerington
Thurs., Oct. 30
Tots Trick-or-Treat
1:30-2:30 p.m.
City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 30-Sat., Nov. 1
Fall Book Sale
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Mon., Nov. 3
Honoring Service and Sharing Stories
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Tues., Nov. 4
No School – Professional Development Day
Pickerington Schools
Sat., Nov. 8
United Way of Fairfield County Annual 5K Run and 2 Mile Fun Walk
8:30 a.m.
Fairgrounds Park
157 E Fair Ave., Lancaster
Tues., Nov. 11
No School – Veteran’s Day
Pickerington Schools
Mon.-Fri., Nov. 24-28
No School – Thanksgiving Break
Pickerington Schools
City of Pickerington
Wed., Nov. 26-Thurs., Dec. 18
Letters to Santa
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Thurs., Nov. 27
Thanksgiving Day