Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.

Through Feb. 28

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR

Virtual

www.decartsohio.org

Be transported to the Russia of decades past. From the decadence of the czars to the destitute communist-rule years, Russian history is filled with contradictions. During the Bolshevik Revolution (1917-1945), a significant amount of Russian-made art was destroyed, lost or taken from the country. Curator Michael Reese has acquired an incredibly personal collection of Russian art from that period that he is now sharing for the first time at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio.

Feb. 1

Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Paranormal Romance

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Go to the library’s Facebook page where new books are featured.

Feb. 3

Wednesday Connects

Virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow strong professional relationships.

Feb. 13

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd. NW

www.redcrossblood.org

Donate about a pint of blood. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.

Feb. 6

Sensory Stories

10 -10:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual early literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.

Feb. 10

No School

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Professional development

Feb. 15

No School

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Presidents Day

Feb. 17

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow

Feb. 22

Library Closed

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Both locations closed. E-branch is always open.

March 1

Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Lucky You!

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Go to the library’s Facebook page where new books are featured.

March 3

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow strong professional relationships.

March 5

Women’s Leadership Coalition presents Radical Gratitude

9-10:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The WLC will talk about gratitude. Carrie Verrocchio is a motivational speaker, author, podcaster and certified transformation forgiveness coach. She helps those who have forgotten how to dream, overcome their excuses and live the life they were created to live. She is the founder of the radical empowerment method, an online program designed to walk people through the exact method she herself used to move from a life of feeling invisible to a life of empowered success and action.

March 17

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues and to grow strong professional relationships.

March 27

Breakfast with the Bunny, CANCELED

www.pickerington.net

March 29-April 2

No School

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Spring Break