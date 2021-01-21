Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.
Through Feb. 28
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR
Virtual
Be transported to the Russia of decades past. From the decadence of the czars to the destitute communist-rule years, Russian history is filled with contradictions. During the Bolshevik Revolution (1917-1945), a significant amount of Russian-made art was destroyed, lost or taken from the country. Curator Michael Reese has acquired an incredibly personal collection of Russian art from that period that he is now sharing for the first time at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio.
Feb. 1
Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Paranormal Romance
6-6:30 p.m., virtual
Go to the library’s Facebook page where new books are featured.
Feb. 3
Wednesday Connects
Virtual
The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow strong professional relationships.
Feb. 13
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd. NW
Donate about a pint of blood. This type of blood donation usually takes about an hour.
Feb. 6
Sensory Stories
10 -10:30 a.m., virtual
A virtual early literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.
Feb. 10
No School
Pickerington Local School District
Professional development
Feb. 15
No School
Pickerington Local School District
Presidents Day
Feb. 17
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual
The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow
Feb. 22
Library Closed
Both locations closed. E-branch is always open.
March 1
Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Lucky You!
6-6:30 p.m., virtual
Go to the library’s Facebook page where new books are featured.
March 3
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual
The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues, and to grow strong professional relationships.
March 5
Women’s Leadership Coalition presents Radical Gratitude
9-10:30 a.m., virtual
The WLC will talk about gratitude. Carrie Verrocchio is a motivational speaker, author, podcaster and certified transformation forgiveness coach. She helps those who have forgotten how to dream, overcome their excuses and live the life they were created to live. She is the founder of the radical empowerment method, an online program designed to walk people through the exact method she herself used to move from a life of feeling invisible to a life of empowered success and action.
March 17
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual
The Pickerington Chamber offers this networking opportunity to get business referrals, stay visible to your peers and colleagues and to grow strong professional relationships.
March 27
Breakfast with the Bunny, CANCELED
March 29-April 2
No School
Pickerington Local School District
Spring Break