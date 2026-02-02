Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2026

Community Events

Sun., Feb. 1

National Puzzle Day Puzzle Competition

12:30-4:30 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library Sycamore Branch

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., Feb. 6

Owl Prowl Series

6-8 p.m.

Smeck Park

7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Thurs., Feb. 12

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Fri., Feb. 13

Valentine Card Making

3-5 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library Sycamore Branch

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Luminary Walk

6:30-8 p.m.

Mambourg Park

5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Mon., Feb. 16

No School - Pickerington Schools

President’s Day

www.plsd.us

Tues., Feb. 17-Wed., Feb. 18

No School - Pickerington Schools

Professional Development Days

www.plsd.us

Wed., Feb. 18

Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon (Registration Required)

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Venue at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Fridays, Feb. 20-March 27

Seton Parish Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m.

Seton Parish Activity Center

600 Hill Rd.

www.kofc11187.com

Sat., Feb. 21

Owl Prowl Series

6-8 p.m.

Mambourg Park

5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Fri., Feb. 27

Women’s Leadership Coalition (Registration Required)

8-9:30 a.m.

The Venue at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., Feb. 28

Pick Ohio Beer Festival 2026

1-5 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Sat., Feb. 28

Winter Birding 101

3-4:30 p.m.

Mambourg Park

5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Thurs., March 5

State of Pickerington Luncheon (Registration Required)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Studio at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Fri.-Sun., March 6-15

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels presented by the Pickerington Community Theatre

Fridays and Saturdays: 8 p.m.

Sundays: 2 p.m.

The Wigwam Community Theater

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Wed., March 11

Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group

9-11 a.m.

Cross Mound Park

11615 16th Rd. SW, Stoutsville

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Wed., March 11

Shorts and Stouts: Short Story Discussion Group

7-8 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., March 13

No School - Pickerington Schools

Records Day

www.plsd.us

Tues., March 17

PPL Book Club

7-8 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library Main Branch

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., March 21

CommUNITY Cultural Festival

10 a.m.

Toll Gate Middle School

12089 Toll Gate Rd.

www.plsd.us

Fri., March 27

We Rally & We Rise Women’s Conference (Registration Required)

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Crossroads Event Center

2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Mon., March 30-Fri., April 3

No School - Pickerington Schools

Spring Break

www.plsd.us