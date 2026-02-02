Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2026

Sun., Feb. 1
National Puzzle Day Puzzle Competition
12:30-4:30 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library Sycamore Branch
7861 Refugee Rd.
Fri., Feb. 6
Owl Prowl Series
6-8 p.m.
Smeck Park
7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore
Thurs., Feb. 12
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Pickerington Village
Fri., Feb. 13
Valentine Card Making
3-5 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library Sycamore Branch
7861 Refugee Rd.
Sat., Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Luminary Walk
6:30-8 p.m.
Mambourg Park
5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster
Mon., Feb. 16
No School - Pickerington Schools
President’s Day
Tues., Feb. 17-Wed., Feb. 18
No School - Pickerington Schools
Professional Development Days
Wed., Feb. 18
Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon (Registration Required)
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Venue at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Fridays, Feb. 20-March 27
Seton Parish Fish Fry
4:30-7 p.m.
Seton Parish Activity Center
600 Hill Rd.
Sat., Feb. 21
Owl Prowl Series
6-8 p.m.
Mambourg Park
5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster
Fri., Feb. 27
Women’s Leadership Coalition (Registration Required)
8-9:30 a.m.
The Venue at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Sat., Feb. 28
Pick Ohio Beer Festival 2026
1-5 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Sat., Feb. 28
Winter Birding 101
3-4:30 p.m.
Mambourg Park
5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster
Thurs., March 5
State of Pickerington Luncheon (Registration Required)
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Studio at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Fri.-Sun., March 6-15
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels presented by the Pickerington Community Theatre
Fridays and Saturdays: 8 p.m.
Sundays: 2 p.m.
The Wigwam Community Theater
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Wed., March 11
Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group
9-11 a.m.
Cross Mound Park
11615 16th Rd. SW, Stoutsville
Wed., March 11
Shorts and Stouts: Short Story Discussion Group
7-8 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Fri., March 13
No School - Pickerington Schools
Records Day
Tues., March 17
PPL Book Club
7-8 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library Main Branch
201 Opportunity Way
Sat., March 21
CommUNITY Cultural Festival
10 a.m.
Toll Gate Middle School
12089 Toll Gate Rd.
Fri., March 27
We Rally & We Rise Women’s Conference (Registration Required)
7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Crossroads Event Center
2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster
Mon., March 30-Fri., April 3
No School - Pickerington Schools
Spring Break