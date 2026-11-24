Mondays

Page Turners Book Club

1-2 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Wednesdays

Fall Dart League

7:30-10 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Expand Combustion Brewery

Thursdays

Crazy Train Trivia at Combustion Brewery

7-8:30 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Through Dec. 17

Letters to Santa

All day

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Expand Combustion Brewery

Tues., Dec. 1, 8 and 15

Combustion RUN at Combustion Brewery

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Expand City of Pickerington

Dec. 4-18

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Dec., 4-13

Murder on the Orient Express presented by Pickerington Community Theatre

Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

The Theater at Violet Woods Event Center

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Fri., Dec. 4

Holiday Gathering and Christmas Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

89 N. Center St.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Fri., Dec. 4

The Pickerington Holiday Gift Market

5-8 p.m.

80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Expand City of Pickerington

Fri., Dec. 4

Holiday Lights Parade

8-9 p.m.

21 Lockville Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Sat., Dec. 5

Breakfast with Santa (registration required)

8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m.

Pickerington Senior Center

150 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sat., Dec. 5

Yoga with Ali (registration required)

10-11 a.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Sun., Dec. 6

Millersport Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

6-8 p.m.

11850 Lancaster St., Millersport

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Wed., Dec. 9

Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group

9-11 a.m.

Smeck Park

7395 Basil Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Wed., Dec. 9

Second Cup Book Club at Sorso Coffee: December

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sorso Coffee

7849 Refugee Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Thurs.-Sat., Dec. 10-12

Winterlights at Alley Park

6-8 p.m.

Charles Alley Memorial Park

2805 Old Logan Rd. S.E.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Thurs., Dec. 10 and Jan. 14

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sat., Dec. 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., Dec. 19

Women’s Leadership Coalition Holiday Social and Gift Card Exchange (registration required)

8-9:30 a.m.

The Venue at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Dec. 21-Jan. 1

No School – Winter Break

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Mon., Jan. 4

No School – Professional Development

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Mon., Jan. 18

No School - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Thurs., Jan. 21

MLK Celebration & Awards Presentation

6-8 p.m.

Violet Baptist Church

8345 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.plsd.us

Wed., Jan. 27

Community Conversations with Superintendent Dr. Smialek

6 p.m.

RedBud Commons

602 Redbud Rd.

www.plsd.us