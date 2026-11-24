Mondays
Page Turners Book Club
1-2 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Wednesdays
Fall Dart League
7:30-10 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Combustion Brewery
Thursdays
Crazy Train Trivia at Combustion Brewery
7-8:30 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Through Dec. 17
Letters to Santa
All day
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Combustion Brewery
Tues., Dec. 1, 8 and 15
Combustion RUN at Combustion Brewery
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
City of Pickerington
Dec. 4-18
Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Dec., 4-13
Murder on the Orient Express presented by Pickerington Community Theatre
Fri. and Sat.: 8 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
The Theater at Violet Woods Event Center
10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Fri., Dec. 4
Holiday Gathering and Christmas Tree Lighting
5-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
89 N. Center St.
Fri., Dec. 4
The Pickerington Holiday Gift Market
5-8 p.m.
80 W. Church St.
City of Pickerington
Fri., Dec. 4
Holiday Lights Parade
8-9 p.m.
21 Lockville Rd.
Sat., Dec. 5
Breakfast with Santa (registration required)
8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., or 11 a.m.
Pickerington Senior Center
150 Hereford Dr.
Sat., Dec. 5
Yoga with Ali (registration required)
10-11 a.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Sun., Dec. 6
Millersport Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
6-8 p.m.
11850 Lancaster St., Millersport
Wed., Dec. 9
Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group
9-11 a.m.
Smeck Park
7395 Basil Rd.
Wed., Dec. 9
Second Cup Book Club at Sorso Coffee: December
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sorso Coffee
7849 Refugee Rd.
Thurs.-Sat., Dec. 10-12
Winterlights at Alley Park
6-8 p.m.
Charles Alley Memorial Park
2805 Old Logan Rd. S.E.
Thurs., Dec. 10 and Jan. 14
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
21 Lockville Rd.
Sat., Dec. 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Sat., Dec. 19
Women’s Leadership Coalition Holiday Social and Gift Card Exchange (registration required)
8-9:30 a.m.
The Venue at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Dec. 21-Jan. 1
No School – Winter Break
Pickerington Schools
Mon., Jan. 4
No School – Professional Development
Pickerington Schools
Mon., Jan. 18
No School - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Pickerington Schools
Thurs., Jan. 21
MLK Celebration & Awards Presentation
6-8 p.m.
Violet Baptist Church
8345 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.
Wed., Jan. 27
Community Conversations with Superintendent Dr. Smialek
6 p.m.
RedBud Commons
602 Redbud Rd.