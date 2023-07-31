Pickerington Calendar August/September 2023

Ongoing Events
Through Sept. 24
ExploreFCPD GeoTrail
Daily, multiple park locations
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Follow geographic coordinates to locate hidden cache boxes in parks throughout Fairfield County. Take an item from the cache and leave an item in its place.
Through Aug. 27
Art Exhibit – Intrinsic Luminescence
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster
Intrinsic Luminescence features the work of artists Judith Brandon, Stanka Kordic and Michael Mikula with each using their own craftsmanship and technique to create a sense of inner light.
Through Sept. 28
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m., downtown Pickerington, 89 N. Center St.
This weekly family-friendly event brings together farmers, bakers and artisans to offer fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, flowers and more.
Through Oct. 29
Rock Mill Days
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays
Stebelton Park at Rock Mill, 1429 Rockmill Pl. NW, Lancaster
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Visitors are invited to tour the restored 1824 gristmill. On the last Sunday of each month, enjoy the opportunity to mill corn the way it was done 200 years ago.
Aug. 10 & Sept. 14
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, West Columbus Street
Grab some friends, shop local and see what’s happening in the Village on the second Thursday of every month.
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.
Hear from female speakers and make connections to inspire, mentor and support women in leadership roles in the workplace and the community.
Aug. 4
Summer Concert Series – SWAGG
Community Concert Pickerington
Courtesy of the City of Pickerington
6:30-8 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater
Grab a blanket and chairs for the final installment of the free summer concert series featuring local Columbus soul-rock-pop band SWAGG.
Aug. 4
Friday Night Flicks – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater
The final installment of the Friday Night Flicks series features a free showing of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Bring a blanket and chairs.
Aug. 5
Summer Reading Finale
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
Celebrate the end of summer reading with the whole family at the Wigwam Event Center, including a comedy and magic show, a petting zoo, face painting, food trucks and more.
Aug. 5
Glow Stick Hike
8 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Pick up glow sticks at Cruit House then walk the lighted trails after dark.
Aug. 10-12
Wands & Wizards Weekend
All day, downtown Lancaster
Multiple locations throughout Fairfield County will be hosting celebrations of the most magical event of the summer in their own wizardly way.
Aug. 11
Wizard Faire
4-8:30 p.m., Victory Park, accessed from Lockville Rd.
Grab a costume and get ready for games, music, food and magic at the Wizard Faire, part of the Wands & Wizards Weekend in Fairfield County.
Aug. 15-16
First Days of School – Grades 1-12
Pickerington Local School District
Students grades 1-12 begin their school year staggered across two days. The first full day is Aug. 17.
Aug. 17
Brown Bag Book Club – The Zookeeper’s Wife
1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way
A lunchtime book club that meets the third Thursday of every month for lively discussions of a variety of classic and popular books across multiple genres. No registration is required to attend.
Aug. 18
First Day of School – Kindergarten
Pickerington Local School District
First day of school for kindergarteners.
Aug. 19
Youth Adventure Challenge
William Bordner
Sycamore Creek Park
Sycamore Creek Park. Courtesy of Fairfield County Parks and Recreation
9 a.m.-noon, Sycamore Creek Park
Pickerington Parks and Recreation provides an untimed race filled with a variety of fitness obstacles for kids aged 3-12. Tickets cost $5 and pre-register by Aug. 12.
Aug. 19
American Red Cross – Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way
For more information and to schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org sponsor code: PickeringtonLibrary.
Aug. 20
Incredible Edible Plants
1 p.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE (US-22), Lancaster
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Forage in the woods and collect edible plants before making and tasting their teas.
Aug. 22
Artists Among Us
10-11 a.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room C, 201 Opportunity Way
Artists Among Us is an opportunity to explore, expand, and express creativity through a variety of visual arts. All skill levels are welcome and supplies are provided.
Aug. 30
Planting for Pollinators in Your Home Landscape – OSU Extension
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way
Learn how to create a pollinator-friendly landscape through the basics behind using native flowering plants, taught by OSU Extension Educator Carrie Brown.
Sept. 7
Vet Ohio Expo
2-6 p.m., The Franklin Park Adventure Center, 1755 E. Broad St., Columbus
The Vet Ohio Expo showcases veteran-owned businesses who provide products and services to the community and encourages people to think of veterans first.
Sept. 8-9
Lithopolis Honeyfest
W. Columbus Street, Lithopolis
Fair food, vendors, classes and festivities, all celebrating the golden sweetener. See our story on page 28 for more!
Sept. 10
A Taste of Olde Pickerington
2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.
Help celebrate the Historical Society’s 30th year in the former Carnegie Library. Enjoy music, 1993 exhibits and a free “Taste of Olde Pickerington” featuring samples of well-loved foods dished up by local residents along with their stories and recipes.
Sept. 11
Early Morning Bird Hike
7 a.m., Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE (US-22), Lancaster
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
A morning of searching, listening to and identifying birds, then refreshments.
Sept. 16-17
Harvest Celebration! 2023
11 a.m.-4 p.m., Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Watch as Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club members bring crops using early farm machinery and participate in classic activities such as shucking corn, harvesting potatoes out of the ground and taking home fresh goods. Demonstrations, games, food trucks and more will be present.
Sept. 22-23
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Combustion Brewery & Taproom parking lot, 80 W. Church St.
With music, games and a mile-long race, this free outdoor event transforms the parking lot into a biergarten. It’s fun for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.
Sept. 30
Go Wild! A Nature Fair
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coyote Run, 9212 Pickerington Rd.
www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events
Guided nature hikes, presentations, demonstrations, crafts and more to celebrate and explore nature through this brand-new event.