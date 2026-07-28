Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2026

Thursdays, June-September
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m.
89 N. Center St.
Sat., Aug. 1
Big Summer Celebration
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library
201 Opportunity Way
Sat., Aug. 1
Pickerington Murder Mystery Night 2026
4-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
21 Lockville Rd.
Tuesdays, Aug. 4 and 11
Trading Card Game Night
5-7:30 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza
7861 Refugee Rd.
Fridays, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4
First Friday Food, Flicks & Fun
5-11 p.m.
Huber Park
1640 Davidson Dr.
Fri., Aug. 7
Little Hands, Big Harvest
10 a.m.-noon
AHA! A Hands-On Adventure, A Children’s Museum
1708 River Valley Cir.
Wednesdays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9
Shorts & Stouts
7-8 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St., Ste. 101
Thursdays, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
88 East Church St.
Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 13-15
Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival
Thurs. and Fri.: 4-10 p.m.
Sat.: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Huber Park
1640 Davidson Dr.
Sat., Aug. 15
Youth Adventure Challenge
9-11 a.m.
Sycamore Creek Park
481 Hereford Dr.
Sun., Aug. 16
The British Invasion - Summer Concert Series at Sycamore Creek Park
6:30-8 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater
500 Hereford Dr.
Mondays, Aug. 17 and 24
Monday Makers: Resin Bookmarks
6-8 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza
7861 Refugee Rd.
Tues., Aug. 18
First Rehearsal for Pickerington Community Chorus’ Annual Veterans Day Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Lutheran Church
268 Hill N. Rd.
www.facebook.com/PickeringtonCommunityChorus
Thurs., Aug. 20
First Day of School - Grades 1-12
Pickerington Local School District
Fri., Aug. 21
First Day of School - Kindergarten
Pickerington Local School District
Sat., Aug. 22
Sycamore Plaza Library Craft Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza
7861 Refugee Rd.
Fri., Aug. 28
WLC: Pricing Like You Mean It: How to Charge What You’re Worth Without Apologizing
8-9:30 a.m.
The Venue at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Sat., Aug. 29
Healthy Together: Community Wellness Fair
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library
201 Opportunity Way
Sundays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27
Milling at Rock Mill 2026
1-4 p.m.
Stebelton Park at Rock Mill
1429 Rockmill Pl.
Mon., Sept. 7
Pickerington Lions Club Labor Day Parade
10-11 a.m.
Opportunity Way
Mon., Sept. 7
No School - Labor Day
Pickerington Local School District
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 18-19
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Fri.: 3-10 p.m.
Sat.: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Includes the Pickerington Oktoberfest Beer Mile on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom80 W. Church St.
Wed., Sept. 23
America 250: “Superman” Movie Showing
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Marcus Pickerington Cinema
1776 Hill Road N.