Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2026

Thursdays, June-September

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m.

89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sat., Aug. 1

Big Summer Celebration

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., Aug. 1

Pickerington Murder Mystery Night 2026

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Tuesdays, Aug. 4 and 11

Trading Card Game Night

5-7:30 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fridays, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4

First Friday Food, Flicks & Fun

5-11 p.m.

Huber Park

1640 Davidson Dr.

www.reynoldsburg.gov

Fri., Aug. 7

Little Hands, Big Harvest

10 a.m.-noon

AHA! A Hands-On Adventure, A Children’s Museum

1708 River Valley Cir.

www.aha4kids.org

Wednesdays, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9

Shorts & Stouts

7-8 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thursdays, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

88 East Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 13-15

Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Thurs. and Fri.: 4-10 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Huber Park

1640 Davidson Dr.

www.reytomatofest.com

Sat., Aug. 15

Youth Adventure Challenge

9-11 a.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sun., Aug. 16

The British Invasion - Summer Concert Series at Sycamore Creek Park

6:30-8 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater

500 Hereford Dr.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Mondays, Aug. 17 and 24

Monday Makers: Resin Bookmarks

6-8 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Tues., Aug. 18

First Rehearsal for Pickerington Community Chorus’ Annual Veterans Day Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Lutheran Church

268 Hill N. Rd.

www.facebook.com/PickeringtonCommunityChorus

Thurs., Aug. 20

First Day of School - Grades 1-12

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Fri., Aug. 21

First Day of School - Kindergarten

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Sat., Aug. 22

Sycamore Plaza Library Craft Fair

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., Aug. 28

WLC: Pricing Like You Mean It: How to Charge What You’re Worth Without Apologizing

8-9:30 a.m.

The Venue at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., Aug. 29

Healthy Together: Community Wellness Fair

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sundays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27

Milling at Rock Mill 2026

1-4 p.m.

Stebelton Park at Rock Mill

1429 Rockmill Pl.

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Mon., Sept. 7

Pickerington Lions Club Labor Day Parade

10-11 a.m.

Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Mon., Sept. 7

No School - Labor Day

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 18-19

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Fri.: 3-10 p.m.

Sat.: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Includes the Pickerington Oktoberfest Beer Mile on Saturday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Wed., Sept. 23

America 250: “Superman” Movie Showing

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Marcus Pickerington Cinema

1776 Hill Road N.

www.marcustheatres.com