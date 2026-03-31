Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2026

Mon.-Fri., March 30-April 3
No School – Pickerington Schools
Spring Break
Thurs., April 9
Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
88 E. Church St.
Sat., April 11
Annual Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St.
Mon., April 13
Arbor Day Celebration
6 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park
481 Hereford Dr.
Thurs., April 16
Brown Bag Book Club
1-2 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room C
201 Opportunity Way
Wed., April 18
Pickerington Community Chorus Spring Concert, "A Musical Feast"
3 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd. N.
Wed., April 22
How to Love a Vulture – With Ohio Wildlife Center
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
Fri., April 24
Earth Day Community Cleanup
All day
Pickerington City Hall
100 Lockville Rd.
Sat., April 25
Earth Day Celebration
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
21 Lockville Rd.
&
Wildflower Hike
3 p.m. (registration required)
Coyote Run Nature Preserve
9270 Pickerington Rd.
Fri., Apr. 24
Women’s Leadership Coalition: From Click to Customer – Creating a Journey that Sells
8-9:30 a.m.
The Venue at Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Fri., May 1
Chocolate Hop
6-8:30 p.m.
Downtown Pickerington
Columbus Street and Center Street
Sat., May 2
Touch‑A‑Truck
10 a.m.-noon
Pickerington Community Pool
11330 Stonecreek Dr.
Sat., May 2
Downsizing & Senior Care Expo
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Grace Fellowship
1449 Refugee Rd.
Sat., May 2
Derby Day Fundraising Party
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Pickerington Senior Center
150 Hereford Dr.
www.pickeringtonseniorcenter.org
Tues., May 12
Podcasting for Beginners
6-8 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room C
201 Opportunity Way
Tues., May 12
Stitching in the Stacks
6:30-8 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library, Large Conference Room
201 Opportunity Way
Thurs., May 14
May Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village
21 Lockville Rd.
Thurs., May 14
First Drafts Book Club: Klara and the Sun
7-8 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
80 W. Church St., Suite 101
Mon., May 18
Page Turners Book Club
1-2 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room A
201 Opportunity Way
Mon., May 18
Monday Makers: Painted Wooden Flag
6-8 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library
7861 Refugee Rd.
Tues., May 19
Game Night at the Library: Board Games for Grown‑Ups
6-8 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library, Large Conference Room
201 Opportunity Way
Thurs., May 21
Last day for Seniors – Pickerington Schools
Fri., May 22
Last day of School – Pickerington Schools
Grades K-11
Sat., May 23
Graduation – Pickerington Schools
Wed., May 27
PPL Podcast Club: True Crime in Ohio
6:30-7:30 p.m.,
Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room A
201 Opportunity Way
www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet
Sat., May 30
American Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sycamore Plaza Library, Meeting Room
7861 Refugee Rd.
www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet
Sat., May 30
10th Annual Comic Fest
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pickerington Main Library
201 Opportunity Way
www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet