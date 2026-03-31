Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2026

Mon.-Fri., March 30-April 3

No School – Pickerington Schools

Spring Break

www.plsd.us

Thurs., April 9

Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

88 E. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sat., April 11

Annual Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Mon., April 13

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., April 16

Brown Bag Book Club

1-2 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room C

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Wed., April 18

Pickerington Community Chorus Spring Concert, "A Musical Feast"

3 p.m.

Epiphany Lutheran Church

268 Hill Rd. N.

Wed., April 22

How to Love a Vulture – With Ohio Wildlife Center

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., April 24

Earth Day Community Cleanup

All day

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sat., April 25

Earth Day Celebration

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

&

Wildflower Hike

3 p.m. (registration required)

Coyote Run Nature Preserve

9270 Pickerington Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Fri., Apr. 24

Women’s Leadership Coalition: From Click to Customer – Creating a Journey that Sells

8-9:30 a.m.

The Venue at Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Fri., May 1

Chocolate Hop

6-8:30 p.m.

Downtown Pickerington

Columbus Street and Center Street

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sat., May 2

Touch‑A‑Truck

10 a.m.-noon

Pickerington Community Pool

11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sat., May 2

Downsizing & Senior Care Expo

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., May 2

Derby Day Fundraising Party

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Pickerington Senior Center

150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonseniorcenter.org

Tues., May 12

Podcasting for Beginners

6-8 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room C

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Tues., May 12

Stitching in the Stacks

6:30-8 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library, Large Conference Room

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., May 14

May Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Thurs., May 14

First Drafts Book Club: Klara and the Sun

7-8 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

80 W. Church St., Suite 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Mon., May 18

Page Turners Book Club

1-2 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room A

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Mon., May 18

Monday Makers: Painted Wooden Flag

6-8 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Tues., May 19

Game Night at the Library: Board Games for Grown‑Ups

6-8 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library, Large Conference Room

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., May 21

Last day for Seniors – Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Fri., May 22

Last day of School – Pickerington Schools

Grades K-11

www.plsd.us

Sat., May 23

Graduation – Pickerington Schools

www.plsd.us

Wed., May 27

PPL Podcast Club: True Crime in Ohio

6:30-7:30 p.m.,

Pickerington Main Library, Meeting Room A

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet

Sat., May 30

American Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library, Meeting Room

7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet

Sat., May 30

10th Annual Comic Fest

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet