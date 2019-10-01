Pickerington Calendar | October/November 2019

Oct. 3

Situational Awareness Seminar

6-8 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

During this free class that’s open to all, On Guard Defense instructor Judi Phelps will teach attendees strategies to heighten their situational awareness, develop better personal safety habits and avoid getting caught in dangerous situations.

Oct. 4

2019 A Day of Athena

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Join the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce in a leadership workshop presented by Cheryl Ricketts, the 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient, and award ceremony to recognize the 2019 recipient.

Oct. 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Lend a helping hand and donate at the second to last drive of the year. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code PICKERINGTONLIBRARY.

Oct. 6-12

Fairfield County Fair

Noon, Sunday; 7 a.m., Monday-Saturday; Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Enjoy an array of activities from bull riding and demolition derbies to horse races and concerts with your family and friends. Fairgoers 10 and up are $5 per person Monday through Saturday, but Sunday admission is free!

Oct. 10 and Nov. 14

Indoor Farmers’ Market

4-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Get your farm fresh favorites indoors as the weather gets colder at this monthly event. Local vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods, meats, crafts and more.

Oct. 11

Paint Pouring Workshop

7 p.m., Picktown Art Works, 140 W. Borland St. Suite 400, www.picktownartworks.com

Learn how to make colorful poured acrylic paintings at this creative event for people ages 6 and up. Supplies and trays to transport the final product will be provided, but make sure to bring clothes you’re comfortable getting paint on.

Oct. 12

Meet an African Penguin

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring your family to the library to meet one of the Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation’s penguin ambassadors. Kids will learn about the penguin’s diet, history, habitat and more.

Oct. 12

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents Passage on the Underground Railroad

1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org

History interpreter Darlene Gage is Amanda Baugh in this Civil War-related presentation, detailing Baugh’s life as a conductor of the Underground Railroad. Families can learn about life during the 1860s and enjoy light refreshments afterward.

Oct. 16

Protecting Your Digital Identity

3-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Danielle Murphy, from the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Protection Office, will present information on its Cybersecurity Help Information and Protection Program.

Oct. 17

Cognitive Fitness

3-4 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

OhioHealth speech-language pathologist, Kaleah Hassell teaches attendees about memory fitness and wellness, and introduces them to her Train the Brain Cognitive Fitness Group program.

Oct. 18

Potty Mouth Party

6:30 p.m., Picktown Art Works, 140 W. Borland St. Suite 400, www.picktownartworks.com

Time to uncensor yourselves! Make a coffee mug, tumbler or wine goblet featuring your favorite profane phrase at this adults-only, girls’ night out event. Bring your own drinks, but snacks will be provided.

Oct. 19

Ghost Hunting 101

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This spooky presentation on the United Paranormal Project will send shivers down your spine. Learn about the ins and outs of ghost hunting and participate in a Q&A session.

Oct. 22

Coffee and Cashflow Business Series

7-9 p.m., the Tobin Center, 8233 Howe Industrial Pkwy. Suite B, Canal Winchester, www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Join other professionals for a light breakfast, networking event and workshop on influencing a business when you’re in charge and improving your business.

Oct. 23

Pickerington Central and Ridgeview Junior High Orchestra Concert

7 p.m., Pickerington Central High School, 300 Opportunity Way, www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Grab a seat in the performing arts center and enjoy a night of orchestral music during the first free concert of the school year.

Oct. 25

Lunch Mob

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Old Bag of Nails Pub, 797 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Try delicious soups, salads, sandwiches and more from The Old Bag of Nails Pub, support a chamber member and connect with other people in the community in October’s leg of the Lunch Mob.

Oct. 30

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Columbus and Center streets, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Travel to the haunted village with your family to enjoy free activities, including ghost tours, hayrides, trick-or-treating and tasty food from vendors and restaurants in the area.

Oct. 31

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., ci.pickerington.oh.us

Children ages 2-5 can don their best costumes and walk through the halls of city hall to get treats and take pictures with the ghosts, witches and a 12-foot Frankenstein’s monster. This event is free.

Oct. 31

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Throughout Pickerington, some of the scariest and cutest characters will come to your door. Make sure to have your candy ready!

Oct. 31

Voting Machine Demonstration

2-4 p.m., 5-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

With Ohio’s new voting machines taking over, the Fairfield County Board of Elections will demonstrate how to use the new tech so that you can confidently cast your vote in November.

Nov. 1

Women’s Leadership Coalition presents Emotional Intelligence for Women in Business

8-9:30 a.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Integrated Leadership Systems consultant Lisa White will walk through emotional intelligence to help eventgoers manage emotional states and relationships better and more productively.

Nov. 2

Affordable Travel with Joe the Coupon Guy

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn how to outrun the cold and travel more in 2020 without breaking the bank at this free class on budget travel planning.

Nov. 2

Pickerington Education Foundation Charity Auction

6-11 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Place your bid for upscale gift baskets, decorated trees and more at this silent auction and support Pickerington Local School District. Take advantage of the theme, A Night at the Races, and try out simulcast horse racing or sponsor and name a horse.

Nov. 9

Do You Want to Build a Snowman… Again?

11 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the return of Disney’s Frozen characters to the big screen at this free event. Kids can dress up as their favorite characters from the movie and enjoy Frozen-themed games, stories and crafts before a special screening of Frozen.

Nov. 9

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum presents Explore Zane’s Trace in Fairfield County

1-3 p.m., Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St., www.pickhistory.org

Learn fun facts and history about Zane’s Trace (a frontier road constructed from 1796-1797 by Colonel Ebenezer Zane) at this presentation by local historian and former Fairfield Union High School principal Dale Ferbrache.

Nov. 14

Craft It!

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Create a fun and festive Thanksgiving wreath with your family and friends at this event. Register online, by phone or in person starting Oct. 25.

Nov. 16

Kids Fun Run

Noon-12:15 p.m., Pickerington Central High School, 300 Opportunity Way, www.runsignup.com

Let kids join in the fun and run a mile of their own. Open to children 10 and under, every child who finishes gets a set of reindeer antlers, goodie bag and finisher medal.

Nov. 16

Ugly Sweater Run/Walk 5K

12:30-1:30 p.m., Pickerington Central High School, 300 Opportunity Way, www.runsignup.com

Put on your ugliest holiday sweater and support the Pickerington Central lacrosse booster at this run/walk. Finish out the race strong and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, and try your luck at winning an award or the 50/50 raffle.

Nov. 16

Maple Sugaring

2-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Hosted by Bring the Farm to You, people of all ages will learn the history of sugaring and how to make maple syrup. Try out the antique and modern sugaring equipment and treat yourself to samples of tree sap and pure maple syrup. Registration is required.

Nov. 23

Lancaster Holiday Parade

10 a.m.-noon, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Usher in the holiday season at the 2019 Magic of a Hometown Holiday-themed parade. Watch decorative floats and jolly parade marchers with your family and friends.

Nov. 28-Dec. 25

Fairfield County Festival of Lights

5-10 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Take your family through this festive drive-through festival and enjoy the exhibits, including a Christmas tree, holiday figures and more, from Broad Street and Fair Avenue to Columbus Street. At the end, you can stop for hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas carols on the fairgrounds.