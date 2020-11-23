Pickerington Calendar | Dec 2020/Jan 2021

Through Feb. 28, 2021

Russian Decorative Arts from the Tsars to the USSR

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

From the decadence of the tsars to the destitute communist rule years, Russian history is filled with contradictions. During the Bolshevik Revolution (1917-1945), a significant amount of Russian-made art was destroyed, lost or taken from the country. For the first time, curator Michael Reese will display his incredible private collection.

Through Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickerington.net

A North Pole Express mailbox will be placed in front of City Hall for children to write Santa Claus and his helpers a letter for Christmas. Please include the child’s name and return address so Santa can write back.

Dec. 4-18

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickerington.net

The 30th Annual Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree will be at City Hall. Drop off your new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves and they will be donated to Fairfield County Job and Family Services and then distributed to children and families in need.

Dec. 5

Toy Drive Collection Drive

8 a.m.-3 p.m., Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd. NW

www.violet.oh.us

The Violet Township Fire Department will host a drive-thru toy collection event and will accept a new gift, gift card or cash donation.

Dec. 6

Santa Land–A World of Hopes & Dreams

3-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Meet Santa and his friends. Enjoy Christmas displays and trail layouts.

Dec. 7, Jan. 18

Monday Makers

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Just in time for holiday gift-giving! This month we are making a personalized ornament. Once you register, you will be contacted to pick up your kit, which will include the Zoom login information.

Dec. 7, Jan. 4

Facebook LIVE Book Chat

6-6:30 p.m., Facebook Live

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Find us on Facebook starting at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month. New books are featured at every LIVE event!

Dec. 8, Jan. 12

Stitching ‘N the Stacks–Yarn Craft Group

6:30-7 p.m., Facebook Live

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Stitching ‘N the Stacks is virtual! Librarian Laura hosts an informal meet up of experienced and beginner crafters.

Dec. 13

Wood Ornament Painting

2-4 p.m., DogTap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.studio614.com

This two-hour class will walk beginners with no experience through the steps of hand-painting their own reversible wood ornaments for the Christmas tree or as gifts for friends and family. Studio 614 will provide its custom cut stencils and plenty of different brushes, paint markers and technique examples. Supplies are included and each guest will paint four ornaments.

Dec. 13

Lancaster Holiday Extravaganza

4-5:45 p.m., The Mill Event Center, 431 S. Columbus St., Lancaster

www.paulettesprincessparties.com

Enjoy the magic of a holiday extravaganza! There will be singing, dancing and more with Mr. and Mrs Claus and their family of characters. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing requirements are in place, but tickets will be refunded if the event is canceled.

Dec. 22, Jan 26

Citywide Training & Development

8:30-9:30 a.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Join the Pickerington Area Chamber and The City of Columbus Citywide Training and Development Center every fourth Tuesday of the month from now through September 2021 for a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Education series. Each month will feature a different topic with a fabulous speaker.

Dec. 23-Jan. 3

Pickerington Schools Winter Break

www.Pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

