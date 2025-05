Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2025

Thursdays, June-Sept.

Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m.

89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Thurs., June 5 & July 3

Live Music – Zane from Blue Spectrum

6-8 p.m.

DogTap Columbus

96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.bluespectrumband.com

Fri., June 6

Summer Reading Book Sale

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., June 7

‘90s Block Party

5-8 p.m.

AHA! A Hands-On Adventure Museum

1708 River Valley Cir. S., Lancaster

www.aha4kids.org

Sat., June 7 & 14

Goat Yoga

9 a.m.

Hidden Acres Legacy Farm

7278 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.

www.hiddenacreslegacyfarm.com

Sun., June 8 & 29

Focus on Ferns

1-3 p.m.

Wahkeena Nature Preserve

2200 Pump Station Rd., Sugar Grove

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Wed., June 11 & July 9

Wise Walkers – Senior Hiking Group

9-11 a.m.

June 11: Keller-Kirn Park, 1601 N. High St., Lancaster

July 9: Wahkeena Nature Preserve, 2200 Pump Station Rd., Sugar Grove

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Thurs., June 12 & July 10

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Wed., June 18

Catch an Art Thief

1-2 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., June 19

Juneteenth

Sat., June 21

Pickerington Downsizing & Senior Care Expo

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grace Fellowship

1449 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com/seniors

Sat., June 21

The Daco Gala

6-9 p.m.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org

Tues., June 24

Bright Star Children's Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz

1-2 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., June 27

Friday Night Flick: Moana 2

Dusk

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater

481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sun., June 29

Summer Concert Series—Heat Wave: Music of Linda Ronstadt

6:30-8 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater

481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., July 3

Fourth of July Fireworks

10 p.m.

Pickerington High School Central

300 Opportunity Way

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Fri., July 4

Fourth of July Parade

10 a.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Tues., July 8

Picture Perfect Ranch Petting Zoo

1-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs.- Sat., July 10-12

Picktown Palooza

Thurs.: 4:30-11 p.m.

Fri.: 4:30 p.m.-midnight

Sat.: 2 p.m.-midnight

Pickerington Central High School

300 Opportunity Way

www.picktownpalooza.org

July 11-13, 18-20

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Shrek The Musical

Fridays: 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays: 2 p.m.

Wigwam Event Center

10190 Blacklick Eastern-Rd. N.W.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Sat., July 19

Bubble Run

9-11:15 a.m.

Pickerington Church of the Nazarene

11775 Pickerington Rd.

www.kidslinked.com

Sun., July 20

Summer Concert Series: The Big Badd

6:30-8 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater

481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Fri.-Sat., July 25-26

Canal Winchester Blues & Ribfest

Fri.: 5-11 p.m.

Sat.: noon-11 p.m.

Historic Downtown Canal Winchester

www.bluesandribfest.com

Sat., July 26

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m.

Willow Pond Park

299 Pruden Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Save the Date

Sat., Aug 2

Pickerington Murder Mystery Night

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

13 W. Columbus St. and locations throughout the village

www.pickeringtonchamber.com