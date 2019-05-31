Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2019

Through June 11

Adult Kung Fu

Poekoelan Kung Fu is an Indonesian/Chinese martial of fighting and self-defense. Learn stand-up and ground techniques along with several self-defense holds and stances.

Through June 17

Youth Kung Fu – Beginner

Mondays, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Rm. 6, 235 Diley Rd.

All students start in this beginner, self-defense class designed to teach the foundations of Poekoelan Kung Fu. They’ll learn how to roll and fall without injury, 55 self-defense holds and basic strikes, kicks and parries.

June 1-Aug. 31

Free Yoga with Darlene

8-9 a.m. every Saturday, Victory Park Basketball Courts, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

A relaxing day lies ahead after completing an hour of yoga each Saturday morning this summer at Victory Park. The class is free and open to all levels of practice. Attendees will also have the chance to donate to PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington and the Lions Club.

June 2-Aug. 4

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.,

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The City of Pickerington hosts its summer concert series, encouraging the community to enjoy live music and the great outdoors. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating.

June 4-July 30

STEAM-y Craft for Youths and Families

5:30-6:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Enjoy science the right way with arts and crafts this summer. Open to all ages, STEAM-y crafts combines STEM and hands-on activities at Sycamore Plaza Library.

June 6-Sept. 26

Pickerington Outdoor Farmers’ Market

4-8 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Held at the North Street Center location, these weekly markets offer goods from local farmers, bakers and artisans. Enjoy a walk around the market as well as the shops and restaurants in the area.

June 7

Pickerington Village PetFest

6-8:30 p.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This beloved, family-friendly event showcases a variety of food, pet-related vendors and demonstrations. Bring your pet along so they can enjoy a nice stroll through the park, as well.

June 7-Aug. 2

Friday Night Flicks

Dusk, Sycamore Park Amphitheater Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Enjoy a free movie under the stars with family and friends every Friday night this summer. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair and your cozy blankets for seating.

June 19

Jim Kleefeld presents Outer Space Magic

2-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Jim Kleefeld is back for his Outer Space Magic show. Come see magic that is out of this world!

June 24-29

Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.,

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Open to 60 students, this theatrical summer camp focuses on coordinating a performance in just one week. Students will audition and then rehearse all week; learning lines, songs and choreography to develop a full-length performance to showcase to the community.

June 29

Family Night

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr. S.,

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring the whole family for a fun night of games, pizza and ice cream at the Pickerington Community Pool. Ice cream and pizza are given to the first 200 people.

June 30

Pickerington Community Theatre and Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Jack and the Beanstalk

3 p.m. & 5:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.,

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

After a week of practicing and perfecting, students from Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp will

July 3

Fireworks Celebration

10 p.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way,

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring the whole family for a night of fireworks that celebrate our nation.

July 4

July 4th Celebration

10 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Decorate your bike, stroller or anything with wheels in red, white and blue and show off your patriotic spirit at the Pickerington July 4th Parade.

July 10

Reach to the Stars! Hands on Astronomy

2-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sycamore Plaza Library welcomes Ohio Nature Education for a hands-on astronomy lesson. Whether it’s digging your hands in Play Dough, making a pocket solar system or studying the phases of the moon using Oreos, this is sure to be a fun event!

July 11-13

Picktown Palooza

5-11 p.m., July 11; 5 p.m.-midnight, July 12; noon-midnight, July 13; Olde Pickerington Village

www.picktownpalooza.org

Come and experience a three-day festival that will take over Olde Pickerington Village. This family-friendly event offers fun activities, shows, music and more. Food vendors are also available, providing your favorite carnival classics.

July 12-21

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot

8 p.m., July 12, 13, 19, 20; 2 p.m. July 14, 21; Wigwam Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Spend your evening listening to Spamalot retell the legend of King Arthur and his knights of the round table. This 2005 Broadway production will include fun characters, cows, killer rabbits and more.

July 31

Library Mini-Golf

5:30-7 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sycamore Plaza Library is hosting a free mini-golf event for all ages. There will be six holes for the whole family to enjoy and the course will take you throughout the branch. This is the perfect

way to celebrate the end of summer reading!