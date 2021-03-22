Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.

April 1-May 30

April 2

Pitabilities Food Truck

4-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Pitabilities Food Truck will make a pit stop at Combustion Brewery & Taproom.

April 3

Sensory Stories

10-10:30 a.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual early literacy class designed for children with special needs.

April 5

Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Spring Break!

6-6:30 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The first Monday of every month, new books are featured at this live event for adult readers.

April 6, 13, 20, 27

Music Trivia Tuesday at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern

7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Join fellow music lovers with some music trivia and pizza at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern.

April 7

Aspiring Entrepreneur’s Financial Workshop

12:15-1:15 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This free Zoom event will feature Traci Bakenhaster for a presentation on how to improve personal finances.

April 8

First Drafts Book Club: The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual book club for adults.

April 10

Four-Square Painting: Grab & Go

All day, Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

An all-day event where teens and tweens can learn new art techniques.

April 10

Goat Yoga

9-10 a.m., 7278 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW

www.eventbrite.com

Participants enjoy the company of baby goats while being led in a yoga class with certified yoga instructors.

April 12

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m., Willow Pond Park, 299 Pruden Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The City of Pickerington will receive the Tree City USA award and plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day at Willow Pond Park.

April 13

Stitching ‘N the Stacks: Yarn Craft Group

6:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This virtual event, hosted by librarian Laura, welcomes all beginner and expert yarn crafters.

April 14

Overbooked Book Club: Woven in the Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual book club geared toward teens that is available to register for online.

April 17

Financial Fitness: Making Your Money Work for You

2-3 p.m., Pickerington Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Cara Hill from Kemba Financial Credit Union teaches adults how to improve their financial fitness.

April 27

PACC/Citywide Training & Development – Diversity Series

8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Every fourth Tuesday of the month join the Pickerington Area Chamber and the City of Columbus Citywide Training and Development Center for a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Education Series with a different speaker and topic monthly.

April 30-May 1

Spring at the Round Barn

4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.thevintagemademarket.com

Live music, food trucks and a collection of goods from modern makers and purveyors of authentic vintage finds, Spring at the Round Barn is back.

May 7

Alter Ego at Finnegan’s Wake

5 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.

www.stayhappening.com

Finnegan’s Wake restaurant will host live rock and roll music from Alter Ego.

May 8

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

This free, kid-friendly event features a variety of trucks, construction equipment, emergency response vehicles and more.

May 14

1 Bad Mother at Finnegan’s Wake

8 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.

www.stayhappening.com

1 Bad Mother is going to rock at Finnegan’s Wake.

May 15

Art on the Canal Art Stroll

Noon-6 p.m., historic downtown Canal Winchester

www.destinationcw.org

The annual Art on the Canal includes music, dancing and live performances along with original artwork from central Ohio artists.

May 21

Live music with Jason Allwood

6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Enjoy some pizza as Jason Allwood plays acoustic tunes.

Pickerington Local Schools:

April 14: No school, professional development

May 18: Last day for seniors

May 21: Last day for students K-11

May 22: Graduation day

Fresh Eats

Springtime brings fresh fruits, veggies and other goods. Check out the farmers’ markets in and around Pickerington:

× Expand Pickerington Farmers' Market

April 7-Sept. 1

Fairfield Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

www.fairfieldoh.gov/market

The first and third Wednesday through April, and weekly on Wednesdays from May through September.

May 1-Oct. 2

Lancaster Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.-noon, W. Chestnut St. between Broad St. and Columbus St., Lancaster

www.lancasterohfarmersmarket.org

Rain or shine, the Lancaster Farmers Market will be held Saturdays through Oct. 2.

Pickerington Farmers' Market

May 29-Sept. 25

Canal Winchester Farmers’ Market

9 a.m.-noon, Canal Winchester Historical Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester

www.thecwfm.com

The last Saturday in May kicks of the summer farmers’ market in Canal Winchester. It will be held every Saturday through Sept. 25.

June 3-Sept. 2

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St., 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Open on Thursdays starting June 3.

