Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2021

April 1-May 30
April 2
Pitabilities Food Truck
4-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101
Pitabilities Food Truck will make a pit stop at Combustion Brewery & Taproom.
April 3
Sensory Stories
10-10:30 a.m., Pickerington Library
A virtual early literacy class designed for children with special needs.
April 5
Facebook LIVE Book Chat: Spring Break!
6-6:30 p.m., Pickerington Library
The first Monday of every month, new books are featured at this live event for adult readers.
April 6, 13, 20, 27
Music Trivia Tuesday at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern
7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.
Join fellow music lovers with some music trivia and pizza at Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern.
April 7
Aspiring Entrepreneur’s Financial Workshop
12:15-1:15 p.m., virtual
This free Zoom event will feature Traci Bakenhaster for a presentation on how to improve personal finances.
April 8
First Drafts Book Club: The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman
7-8 p.m., Pickerington Library
A virtual book club for adults.
April 10
Four-Square Painting: Grab & Go
All day, Pickerington Library
An all-day event where teens and tweens can learn new art techniques.
April 10
Goat Yoga
9-10 a.m., 7278 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW
Participants enjoy the company of baby goats while being led in a yoga class with certified yoga instructors.
April 12
Arbor Day Celebration
6 p.m., Willow Pond Park, 299 Pruden Dr.
The City of Pickerington will receive the Tree City USA award and plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day at Willow Pond Park.
April 13
Stitching ‘N the Stacks: Yarn Craft Group
6:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Library
This virtual event, hosted by librarian Laura, welcomes all beginner and expert yarn crafters.
April 14
Overbooked Book Club: Woven in the Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Library
A virtual book club geared toward teens that is available to register for online.
April 17
Financial Fitness: Making Your Money Work for You
2-3 p.m., Pickerington Library
Cara Hill from Kemba Financial Credit Union teaches adults how to improve their financial fitness.
April 27
PACC/Citywide Training & Development – Diversity Series
8:30-9:30 a.m., Virtual
Every fourth Tuesday of the month join the Pickerington Area Chamber and the City of Columbus Citywide Training and Development Center for a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Education Series with a different speaker and topic monthly.
April 30-May 1
Spring at the Round Barn
4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster
Live music, food trucks and a collection of goods from modern makers and purveyors of authentic vintage finds, Spring at the Round Barn is back.
May 7
Alter Ego at Finnegan’s Wake
5 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.
Finnegan’s Wake restaurant will host live rock and roll music from Alter Ego.
May 8
Touch-A-Truck
10 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
This free, kid-friendly event features a variety of trucks, construction equipment, emergency response vehicles and more.
May 14
1 Bad Mother at Finnegan’s Wake
8 p.m., Finnegan’s Wake, 841 Hill Rd. N.
1 Bad Mother is going to rock at Finnegan’s Wake.
May 15
Art on the Canal Art Stroll
Noon-6 p.m., historic downtown Canal Winchester
The annual Art on the Canal includes music, dancing and live performances along with original artwork from central Ohio artists.
May 21
Live music with Jason Allwood
6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.
Enjoy some pizza as Jason Allwood plays acoustic tunes.
Pickerington Local Schools:
April 14: No school, professional development
May 18: Last day for seniors
May 21: Last day for students K-11
May 22: Graduation day
Fresh Eats
Springtime brings fresh fruits, veggies and other goods. Check out the farmers’ markets in and around Pickerington:
Pickerington Farmers' Market
April 7-Sept. 1
Fairfield Farmers Market
4-7 p.m., Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield
The first and third Wednesday through April, and weekly on Wednesdays from May through September.
May 1-Oct. 2
Lancaster Farmers Market
8:30 a.m.-noon, W. Chestnut St. between Broad St. and Columbus St., Lancaster
www.lancasterohfarmersmarket.org
Rain or shine, the Lancaster Farmers Market will be held Saturdays through Oct. 2.
Pickerington Farmers' Market
May 29-Sept. 25
Canal Winchester Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-noon, Canal Winchester Historical Complex, 100 N. High St., Canal Winchester
The last Saturday in May kicks of the summer farmers’ market in Canal Winchester. It will be held every Saturday through Sept. 25.
June 3-Sept. 2
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St., 80 W. Church St.
Open on Thursdays starting June 3.
