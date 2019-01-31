Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2019

Feb. 1-March 29

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Stock up on local produce and handmade goods now that the market’s reopened for the season. Visit Thursdays, 4-7 p.m.

Feb. 1

Annual Awards Celebration & Silent Auction

5:30-8:30 p.m., Zion Pickerington, 5780 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW, www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business of the Year, Rising Star and Doug Barr Safety awards, and goes over the year’s successes at this annual tradition.

Feb. 2-3

Lancaster Antique Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

This annual gathering of antique dealers from Vermont to Wisconsin brings a variety of stoneware, quilts, paintings, furniture and more to the Fairfield County Fairgrounds.

Feb. 2

Sensory Storytime

11 a.m.-noon., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s Sensory Storytime is a class specifically designed for children with special needs. It combines books, songs, movement and other sensory activities into a program that stimulates all five senses and promotes learning in a fun way.

Feb. 14

First Drafts Book Club

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s happy hour book club discusses Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis.

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day Celebration of Love

7-9 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., www.phenixeventvenuecolumbusoh.com

Love is in the air! Celebrate with your beloved on Valentine’s Day with a three-course meal, music and romance. www.pickeringtonchamber.com.

Fe

Photos courtesy of Pickering Public Library

b. 21

Brown Bag Book Club

1 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s lunchtime book club discusses Cirice by Madeline Miller.

Feb. 19

PPL Book Club

7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The library’s main book club discusses The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman.

Feb. 28-March 3

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the Arnold’s international bodybuilding events, sports and game competitions.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arnold Sports Festival

March 1

Dance Party @ Main

10:30-11 a.m., Pickerington Public Library, 201 Opportunity Way, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Got cabin fever? Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to shake your sillies out during Dance Party Fridays! This program at Main is for children of all ages.

March 1

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Area Chamber, 21 Lockville Rd., Ste. 100, www.pickeringtonchamber.com.

This event provides a great opportunity to make new business connections and hear from top-notch speakers sharing business advice.

March 3

Tall Timbers Annual Open House & Wedding Show

Noon-3 p.m., Tall Timbers Banquet Center, 13831 National Rd., Reynoldsburg, www.talltimbersonline.com

Whether you are looking for a DJ, officiant, or a special baker that has amazing cake flavors, you will find that and much more at this annual event.

March 7-10

Home & Garden Show

Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, www.lancasterhomebuildersassociation.com

This annual event showcases landscaping and home improvement ideas along with how-to seminars and door prizes.

March 16-24

Picke

rington Community Theatre presents Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N., www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

The community theater troupe presents a kid-friendly spring production that centers on a tree house that takes occupants back to the Middle Ages for a wild adventure.

Spring Break

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us