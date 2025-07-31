Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2025

Fri., Aug. 1

Incredible Edible Plants

2-4 p.m.

Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Sat., Aug. 2

Pickerington Murder Mystery Night

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village, 21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Wed., Aug. 6, Sept. 3

Wednesday Connects

8:15-9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 7-9

Tomato Festival

Thurs. and Fri.: 4-10 p.m.

Sat.: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

www.reytomatofest.com

Sat., Aug. 9

Youth Adventure Challenge

9-11 a.m.

Sycamore Creek Park, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sun., Aug. 10

The British Invasion – The Ultimate Tribute To 60’s British Rock

6:30 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 500 Hereford Dr.

www.thebritishinvasion.org

Tues., Aug. 12

Basics of Canning

6-7:30 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library Main Library, Meeting Room A,

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Wed., Aug. 13

WISE WALKERS Senior Hiking Group

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Cross Mound Park, 11615 16th Rd. SW, Stoutsville

www.fairfieldcountyparks.com

Thurs., Aug., 15. Sept. 12

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., Aug. 16

Lancaster BrewFest 2025

3-8:30 p.m.

100 N. Broad St.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Mon., Aug. 18

First Day of School for Grades 1-12

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Tues., Aug. 19

First Day of School for Kindergarten

Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Thurs., Aug. 21

Titanic – A Tragedy of Errors

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library Main Library, Meeting Room C

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., Aug. 22

Paper Lantern Hike

8:30-10 p.m.

Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Fri.-Sun., Aug. 29-31

Pickerington High School Central Class of 2015 Reunion

Fri., Aug. 29

Combustion Brewery & Taproom – 4:30-6:30 p.m. (80 W. Church St., Suite 101)

PHSC Tiger Football Game – 7 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 30

Tour of Pickerington High School Central – 1-5 p.m. (300 Opportunity Way)

Pins Mechanical Company – 7:30 p.m. (4117 Worth Ave., Columbus)

Sun., Aug. 31

Victory Park Picnic – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Lockville Rd.)

Mon., Sept. 1

No School – Pickerington Local School District

Labor Day

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Tuesdays beginning Sept. 2

Annual Veterans Day Concert – rehearsals begin

7-8:30 p.m.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.facebook.com/pickeringtoncommunitychorus

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 13-14

2025 Harvest Celebration

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd NW, Baltimore

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 19-20

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Fri.: 3-10 p.m.

Sat.: 12-10 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 19-20

Auditions for White Christmas

Pickerington Community Theatre

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Sat., Sept. 20

Pioneer Day

11 a.m-2 p.m.

Livingston House Park, 1792 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg

www.reynoldsburg.gov

Sat., Sept. 27

Go Wild! A Nature Fair

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Coyote Run

Enter at Fairfield County Park District, 9270 Pickerington Rd.

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Sat., Sept. 27

Fall West Point Makers Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Barn at Bent Road Horse Co., 2210 West Point Rd. SE, Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org