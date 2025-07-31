Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2025

Fri., Aug. 1
Incredible Edible Plants
2-4 p.m.
Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster
Sat., Aug. 2
Pickerington Murder Mystery Night
4-8 p.m.
Olde Pickerington Village, 21 Lockville Rd.
Wed., Aug. 6, Sept. 3
Wednesday Connects
8:15-9:30 a.m.
Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.
Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 7-9
Tomato Festival
Thurs. and Fri.: 4-10 p.m.
Sat.: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg
Sat., Aug. 9
Youth Adventure Challenge
9-11 a.m.
Sycamore Creek Park, 481 Hereford Dr.
Sun., Aug. 10
The British Invasion – The Ultimate Tribute To 60’s British Rock
6:30 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 500 Hereford Dr.
Tues., Aug. 12
Basics of Canning
6-7:30 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library Main Library, Meeting Room A,
201 Opportunity Way
Wed., Aug. 13
WISE WALKERS Senior Hiking Group
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Cross Mound Park, 11615 16th Rd. SW, Stoutsville
Thurs., Aug., 15. Sept. 12
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m.
Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd.
BrewFest
Sat., Aug. 16
Lancaster BrewFest 2025
3-8:30 p.m.
100 N. Broad St.
Mon., Aug. 18
First Day of School for Grades 1-12
Pickerington Local School District
Tues., Aug. 19
First Day of School for Kindergarten
Pickerington Local School District
Thurs., Aug. 21
Titanic – A Tragedy of Errors
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library Main Library, Meeting Room C
201 Opportunity Way
Fri., Aug. 22
Paper Lantern Hike
8:30-10 p.m.
Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE, Lancaster
Fri.-Sun., Aug. 29-31
Pickerington High School Central Class of 2015 Reunion
Fri., Aug. 29
Combustion Brewery & Taproom – 4:30-6:30 p.m. (80 W. Church St., Suite 101)
PHSC Tiger Football Game – 7 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 30
Tour of Pickerington High School Central – 1-5 p.m. (300 Opportunity Way)
Pins Mechanical Company – 7:30 p.m. (4117 Worth Ave., Columbus)
Sun., Aug. 31
Victory Park Picnic – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Lockville Rd.)
Mon., Sept. 1
No School – Pickerington Local School District
Labor Day
Tuesdays beginning Sept. 2
Annual Veterans Day Concert – rehearsals begin
7-8:30 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.
www.facebook.com/pickeringtoncommunitychorus
Visit Fairfield County
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 13-14
2025 Harvest Celebration
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd NW, Baltimore
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 19-20
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Fri.: 3-10 p.m.
Sat.: 12-10 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.
Fri.-Sat., Sept. 19-20
Auditions for White Christmas
Pickerington Community Theatre
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Sat., Sept. 20
Pioneer Day
11 a.m-2 p.m.
Livingston House Park, 1792 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg
Sat., Sept. 27
Go Wild! A Nature Fair
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Coyote Run
Enter at Fairfield County Park District, 9270 Pickerington Rd.
Sat., Sept. 27
Fall West Point Makers Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Barn at Bent Road Horse Co., 2210 West Point Rd. SE, Lancaster