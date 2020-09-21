Pickerington Calendar | Oct/Nov 2020

Oct. 1-29

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market offers fresh Ohio-grown produce, baked goods, honey, meats, crafts, prepared foods and more.

Oct. 1-31

Trail of Scarecrows

All day, Fairfield County

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Enjoy a walking or auto tour of Scarecrow Decorations throughout Fairfield County.

Oct. 2

Pumpkin Everything

6-9 p.m., AR Workshop, 1039 Hill Rd. N.

www.arworkshop.com

Join us for an all pumpkin everything class, where you can choose from one of our many project types and enjoy a pumpkin snack upon arrival.

Oct. 3

Chunky Knit Pumpkins

10 a.m.-1 p.m., AR Workshop

www.arworkshop.com

Join us for a DIY class to make three of our chunky knit decorative pumpkins. Dress up your pumpkin while you’re here with leaves and a stem as well.

Oct. 5

Monday Makers

5:30-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Monday Makers is a monthly craft class where you can develop and show off your crafty skills. We will discover new techniques and mediums and create a unique take home project each month.

Oct. 5

Facebook LIVE Chat – For Horror Fans

6-8 p.m., virtual event

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Journey with librarian Jenn on her reading adventures!

Oct. 10

Grab & Go STEAM Activities

10 a.m., Pickerington Public Library

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Reserve a Grab & Go STEAM Activity Bag by calling 614-837-4104 ext. 231 for the Main Library or 614-837-4383 for Sycamore Plaza Library; pick it up at your convenience using curbside service. New projects will be available the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The Pickerington Chamber of Commerce brings back Restaurant Week this year. This dining event will run from Oct. 18-24. Participating restaurants will have $10, $15, $20, $25 price point options. For more information go to www.pickeringtonchamber.com.

Oct. 18

Central Ohio Afro Fest

Noon-6 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Central Ohio Afro Fest is a day of family fun in a space for all persons in our communities. This is an event that aims to give the neighborhoods a space to form new connections and nurture old ones with other members in the community.

Oct. 24

The Buckeye Bigfoot

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Welcome veteran Ohio Bigfoot investigator Marc DeWerth of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization as he presents the Buckeye Bigfoot. This presentation is family-friendly for all to enjoy.

Oct. 24

Pumpkin Hike at Alley Park

5-8:30 p.m., Alley Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Enjoy the spooky scene at the haunted cabin at Alley Park. Walk around the lake and through the woods to see hundreds of carved pumpkins on display. This free event is fun for the whole family.

Oct. 24

Halloween Movie Night

7:15 p.m., 500 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Come out to watch a movie under the stars on the white barn. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show, with snacks provided by Violet Baptist Church.

Oct. 28

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Ghost tours, storytelling, hayrides, trick-or-treating through the Olde Pickerington Village businesses, haunted museum, haunted house, entertainment, food and more.

Oct. 29

Tots Trick-or-Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Children 2-5 years old accompanied by an adult may wear their favorite costumes as they stroll through the decorated halls and offices of City Hall while receiving a few goodies from the disguised employees.

Oct. 29

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Have your candy ready for some of the scariest and cutest characters in all of Pickerington.

Nov. 4-8

Fall Book Sale

Various times, Pickerington Public Library Main

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A variety of books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl albums are for sale. Come early for the best selection. Proceeds from the sale support many Pickerington Public Library programs.

Nov. 14

Tiger Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run

9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

www.runsignup.com

The Tiger Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run will be benefiting the Tiger Lacrosse Booster Club.

Nov. 16

Cricut Class – Give Thanks Greeting Card

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Cricut Class is the place to learn new Cricut skills, to create fun Cricut projects and to join with other crafters in your community for a creative evening.

Nov. 25-Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Any time, Pickerington City Hall

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A North Pole Express mailbox will be placed in front of City Hall for children to write Santa and his helpers a letter for Christmas. Please include the child’s name and return address so Santa can write back.