Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2025

Fri., April 4

Chocolate Walk in Downtown Lancaster

4-7 p.m.

Ava Jewelers, 111 North Broad St., Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fri.-Sun., April 4-6

Trains Galore!

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Fri.-Sun., April 4-6

Indoor Yard Sale

15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Sat., April 5

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum Reopens

15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Sat., April 5

Annual Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., April 5

Pickerington Community Chorus Spring Concert

4 p.m.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.facebook.com/Pickeringtoncommunitychorus

Wed., April 9

Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group

9 a.m.

Alley Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd. S.E.

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Thurs., April 10

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village, 21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Fri., April 11

Spring Wildflower Series (1 of 3)

1 p.m.

Cross Mound Park, 11615 16th Rd. S.W., Stoutsville

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Sat., April 12

Breakfast with the Bunny

8, 9:30, and 11 a.m.

150 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Mon., April 14

Arbor Day Celebration

6 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

April 14 - 18

No School - Pickerington Local School District

Spring Break

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Wednesdays, April 16-May 21

Wednesday Watercolor

3-5 p.m.

145 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH

www.decartsohio.org

Wednesdays, April 16-May 21

Watercolor 101

12- 1:30 p.m.

145 E. Main St., Lancaster, OH

www.decartsohio.org

Fri., April 18

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8- 9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons, 502 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., April 19

DIY Flower Bombs

1-2 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sat., April 19

Spring Wildflower Series (2 of 3)

1 p.m.

Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. N.E., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Tues., April 22

Violet Township Women’s League Meeting

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., meeting begins at 6:45 p.m.

American Legion Post, 7725 Refugee Rd.

www.vtwl.org

Fri., April 25

Earth Day

All Day

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Sat., April 26

Earth Day Clean-Up and Tree Planting

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sun., April 27

Spring Wildflower Series (3 of 3)

1-3 p.m.

Wahkeena Nature Preserve, 2200 Pump Station Rd. N.E., Sugar Grove

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Wed., April 30

Music Bingo Fundraiser

7-9 p.m.

Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fri., May 2

Spring Migration

8 a.m.

Cross Mound Park, 11615 16th Rd. S.W., Stoutsville

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Fri., May 2

Chocolate Hop & Student Art Exhibit

6-8:30 p.m.

Old Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sun., May 4

Spring Wild Edibles

1 p.m.

Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. N.E., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Sun., May 4

Antiques Road Show & Student Art Exhibit

2-4 p.m.

15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Thurs., May 8

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village, 21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sat., May 10

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon

Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Tues., May 13

Violet Township Women’s League Meeting

Doors open 6:15 p.m., meeting begins 6:45 p.m.

American Legion Post, 7725 Refugee Rd.

www.vtwl.org

Wed., May 14

Wise Walkers Senior Hiking Group

9 a.m.

Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati Zanesville Rd. N.E., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Sat., May 17

A Chat with Sam Rowe, Canal Boat Captain

4 p.m.

Lockville Canal Park, 5895 Pickerington Rd., Carroll

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Wed., May 21

Blood Drive

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Reynoldsburg Police Department, 7240 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg

www.reynoldsburg.gov

Thurs., May 22

Last Day of School for Seniors

Last day of school for seniors for Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Fri., May 23

Last Day of School

Last day of school for Grades K-11 for Pickerington Local School District

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Fri., May 23

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m.

Redbud Commons, 502 Redbud Rd,

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Sat., May 24

Graduation for Pickerington Local School Districts

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us