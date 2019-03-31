Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2019

April/May 2019
Mark your calendar for these community events
April 3-7
Friends of the Library Book Sale
9 a.m.-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
The Friends of Pickerington Public Library is holding a book sale at Pickerington Main. A variety of books, CDs, DVDS and vinyl albums will be on sale.
April 5
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Public Library, Sycamore Branch
7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com
This free recurring event provides great networking opportunities and insight into the business world.
April 6
Lip Sync Battle for Team Pickerington Pelotonia
7 p.m.-Midnight, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Team Pickerington Pelotonia is hosting a lip sync battle at Combustion Brewery & Taproom. All funds will go toward cancer research.
April 7
Paws 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run
1 p.m., Hereford Drive, pickpaws5k.weebly.com
This fifth annual event, sponsored by Pickerington Lions Club and Leo Club with Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, raises money for Pilot Dogs Inc. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs.
April 8
Arbor Day Celebration
6-7 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum, www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Pickerington Parks and Recreation presents its community chorus, color guard and the winners of the third grade essay contest to celebrate Arbor Day.
April 11
Indoor Farmer’s Market
4-8 p.m., 80 W. Church St. in The Loft, Combustion Brewery & Taproom, www.pickeringtonvillage.com
Sponsored by the Pickerington Village Association, Combustion Brewery & Taproom is providing a venue for local vendors, artisans, farmers and bakers to sell fresh produce, baked goods and souvenirs. There will be free cookie decorating for the kids as well as a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.
April 12-13
Spring at the Round Barn
4-8 p.m., April 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., www.thevintageandmademarket.com
Hosted each spring, the Vintage & Made Market brings 100-plus vendors to the historic grounds of Fairfield County Fairgrounds. This event will include a variety of food trucks, live music and vendors from across the Midwest.
April 13
Historical Museum Re-opens
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.,
www.pickhistory.org
On April 13th, the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum will be free and open to the public. This year’s open house will feature local artifacts, from American Indian tools and weapons to Pickerington’s first town pump.
April 15-June 17
Youth Kung Fu – Beginner
Mondays, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Rm. 6, 235 Diley Rd.
All students start in this beginner, self-defense class designed to teach the foundations of Poekoelan Kung Fu. They learn how to roll and fall without injury, 55 self-defense holds and basic strikes, kicks and parries.
April 16-June 11
Adult Kung Fu
Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Rm. 17/18, 235 Diley Rd.
Poekoelan Kung Fu is an Indonesian/Chinese martial art that will teach you a foundation in fighting and self-defense from stand-up to ground techniques along with several self-defense holds forms and stances.
April 18
Second Annual Business Summit & Monthly PACC Membership Luncheon
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Zion Church, 5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.,
www pickeringtonchamber.com
This event by the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce brings in speakers for a day of professional development for local and regional small business owners. This event will feature several topics including company culture and business as your legacy.
April 21
Violet Township Women’s League Style Show
11:30 a.m., Jefferson Golf & Country Club, 7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr., Blacklick,
www.vtwl.org
This 20th annual Violet Township Women’s League event, which features a luncheon and raffle in addition to the style show, raises money for the league’s community service scholarship fund.
April 25
Driven Leadership Conference
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Superior Beverage Group, 8133 Highfield Dr., Lewis Center, www.pickeringtonchamber.com
The Driven Leadership Conference answers the question, “What drives you?” It provides ways to enhance your leadership, motivate and develop the mindset required to become an excellent leader.
April 25-28
Pickerington High School North Theatre presents MAMMA MIA!
7:30 p.m. April 25-27, 2 p.m. April 28, Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd.,
www.picknorththeatre.com
Pickerington North’s student actors present the world-renowned play, Mamma Mia! for its spring musical. This smash-hit musical will feature ABBA’s greatest hits and a captivating story of friendship, love and music.
April 26-27
Pickerington Community Theatre presents Spamalot Auditions
7 p.m., April 26, 10 a.m. April 27, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N, www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Pickerington Community Theatre is holding auditions for its summer production of Spamalot.
May 4
Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk
10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, 12183 Toll Gate Rd., www.tylerslight.com
The eighth annual 5K is open to all, raises money and awareness to encourage people to live a drug-free life by spreading its “speak up and save a life” message.
May 11
Columbus Margarita Fest
Noon-8 p.m., John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., www.eventbrite.com
This event will feature taco trucks, live music and five margaritas included with your all-inclusive ticket.
May 16
Discover the Dream
6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org
Now in its 14th year, this annual event raises money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. It features cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, a patient speaker, and a Give to Live event.
May 19
Pickerington Community Chorus presents ‘Choralfest’
3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Gahanna, www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com
The Pickerington Community Chorus puts on its spring concert.
May 24-26
Dark Star Jubilee
Noon-11:30 p.m., May 24-26, Legend Valley, 7585 Kindle Rd., Thornville
www.darkstarjubilee.com
The eighth annual Dark Star Jubilee is taking place Memorial Day Weekend. Over the three-day weekend, Dark Star Orchestra headlines with countless other acts bringing the Grateful Dead’s music back to life.
May 25-Aug. 18
Selections from the Pizzuti Collection
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org
This exhibit showcases contemporary masters and emerging artists whose styles range from sculpture and design to painting and fiber art. This collection will highlight art that is relevant to this moment in time as well as varied in style.
May 25
High School Graduation
1 p.m. North, 4 p.m. Central, World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester, pickerington.k12.oh.us
Members of the class of 2019 at Pickerington’s two high schools turn their tassels.