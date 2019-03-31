Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2019

April/May 2019

Mark your calendar for these community events

April 3-7

Friends of the Library Book Sale

9 a.m.-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library, www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Friends of Pickerington Public Library is holding a book sale at Pickerington Main. A variety of books, CDs, DVDS and vinyl albums will be on sale.

April 5

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Public Library, Sycamore Branch

7861 Refugee Rd., www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This free recurring event provides great networking opportunities and insight into the business world.

April 6

Lip Sync Battle for Team Pickerington Pelotonia

7 p.m.-Midnight, 80 W. Church St., www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Team Pickerington Pelotonia is hosting a lip sync battle at Combustion Brewery & Taproom. All funds will go toward cancer research.

April 7

Paws 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run

1 p.m., Hereford Drive, pickpaws5k.weebly.com

This fifth annual event, sponsored by Pickerington Lions Club and Leo Club with Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, raises money for Pilot Dogs Inc. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs.

April 8

Arbor Day Celebration

6-7 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Arboretum, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Pickerington Parks and Recreation presents its community chorus, color guard and the winners of the third grade essay contest to celebrate Arbor Day.

April 11

Indoor Farmer’s Market

4-8 p.m., 80 W. Church St. in The Loft, Combustion Brewery & Taproom, www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Sponsored by the Pickerington Village Association, Combustion Brewery & Taproom is providing a venue for local vendors, artisans, farmers and bakers to sell fresh produce, baked goods and souvenirs. There will be free cookie decorating for the kids as well as a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

April 12-13

Spring at the Round Barn

4-8 p.m., April 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13, Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., www.thevintageandmademarket.com

Hosted each spring, the Vintage & Made Market brings 100-plus vendors to the historic grounds of Fairfield County Fairgrounds. This event will include a variety of food trucks, live music and vendors from across the Midwest.

April 13

Historical Museum Re-opens

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.,

www.pickhistory.org

On April 13th, the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum will be free and open to the public. This year’s open house will feature local artifacts, from American Indian tools and weapons to Pickerington’s first town pump.

April 15-June 17

Youth Kung Fu – Beginner

Mondays, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Rm. 6, 235 Diley Rd.

All students start in this beginner, self-defense class designed to teach the foundations of Poekoelan Kung Fu. They learn how to roll and fall without injury, 55 self-defense holds and basic strikes, kicks and parries.

April 16-June 11

Adult Kung Fu

Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., Peace United Methodist Church, Rm. 17/18, 235 Diley Rd.

Poekoelan Kung Fu is an Indonesian/Chinese martial art that will teach you a foundation in fighting and self-defense from stand-up to ground techniques along with several self-defense holds forms and stances.

April 18

Second Annual Business Summit & Monthly PACC Membership Luncheon

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Zion Church, 5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.,

www pickeringtonchamber.com

This event by the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce brings in speakers for a day of professional development for local and regional small business owners. This event will feature several topics including company culture and business as your legacy.

April 21

Violet Township Women’s League Style Show

11:30 a.m., Jefferson Golf & Country Club, 7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr., Blacklick,

www.vtwl.org

This 20th annual Violet Township Women’s League event, which features a luncheon and raffle in addition to the style show, raises money for the league’s community service scholarship fund.

April 25

Driven Leadership Conference

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Superior Beverage Group, 8133 Highfield Dr., Lewis Center, www.pickeringtonchamber.com

The Driven Leadership Conference answers the question, “What drives you?” It provides ways to enhance your leadership, motivate and develop the mindset required to become an excellent leader.

April 25-28

Pickerington High School North Theatre presents MAMMA MIA!

7:30 p.m. April 25-27, 2 p.m. April 28, Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd.,

www.picknorththeatre.com

Pickerington North’s student actors present the world-renowned play, Mamma Mia! for its spring musical. This smash-hit musical will feature ABBA’s greatest hits and a captivating story of friendship, love and music.

April 26-27

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Spamalot Auditions

7 p.m., April 26, 10 a.m. April 27, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N, www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre is holding auditions for its summer production of Spamalot.

May 4

Tyler’s Light 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m., Toll Gate Middle School, 12183 Toll Gate Rd., www.tylerslight.com

The eighth annual 5K is open to all, raises money and awareness to encourage people to live a drug-free life by spreading its “speak up and save a life” message.

May 11

Columbus Margarita Fest

Noon-8 p.m., John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., www.eventbrite.com

This event will feature taco trucks, live music and five margaritas included with your all-inclusive ticket.

May 16

Discover the Dream

6-10 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.stjude.org

Now in its 14th year, this annual event raises money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. It features cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, a patient speaker, and a Give to Live event.

May 19

Pickerington Community Chorus presents ‘Choralfest’

3 p.m., Peace Lutheran Gahanna, www.pickeringtoncommunitychorus.com

The Pickerington Community Chorus puts on its spring concert.

May 24-26

Dark Star Jubilee

Noon-11:30 p.m., May 24-26, Legend Valley, 7585 Kindle Rd., Thornville

www.darkstarjubilee.com

The eighth annual Dark Star Jubilee is taking place Memorial Day Weekend. Over the three-day weekend, Dark Star Orchestra headlines with countless other acts bringing the Grateful Dead’s music back to life.

May 25-Aug. 18

Selections from the Pizzuti Collection

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster, www.decartsohio.org

This exhibit showcases contemporary masters and emerging artists whose styles range from sculpture and design to painting and fiber art. This collection will highlight art that is relevant to this moment in time as well as varied in style.

May 25

High School Graduation

1 p.m. North, 4 p.m. Central, World Harvest Church, 4595 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester, pickerington.k12.oh.us

Members of the class of 2019 at Pickerington’s two high schools turn their tassels.