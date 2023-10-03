Pickerington Bookmarks October/November 2023

Fall Mixed Up by Bob Raczka

The delights of autumn are described in mixed-up verse and illustrations, and

the reader is challenged to uncover the errors.

The Boo Crew Needs You! Words by Vicky Fang, pictures by Saoirse Lou

This book is filled with interactive action prompts that let kids join in the fun of the story.

The Year My Life Went Down the Toilet by Jake Maia Arlow

12-year-old Al Schneider is too scared to talk about the two biggest things in her life. Her stomach hurts all the time, she has no idea why and she’s almost definitely 100% sure she likes girls. So, she holds it in … until she can’t.

West of the Sea by Stephanie Willing

When her mom disappears from their small Texas town, paleontology-loving Haven is determined to find her. Haven also uncovers a monstrous family secret. Infused with a deep love of fossils and Celtic lore, this lyrical coming-of-age story appeals to all who have a love of cryptozoology and anyone who has struggled to find their place in the world when they feel different.

Harvest House by Cynthia Leitich Smith

Halloween is coming up and Hughie Wolfe is volunteering at a new rural attraction called Harvest House. This book is a mystery based on spooky folklore with a vengeful maiden spirit and a creepy man that follows indigenous girls. Can Hughie and his friends solve this spine-tingling mystery and protect themselves and their community?

Hula by Jasmin ‘Iolani Hakes

Set in Hilo, Hawaii, Hula is a sweeping historical saga of family, tradition and culture and weaves the story of three generations of women. An ode to Hawaii, its people and the power of its history.

The House on Prytania by Karen White

The House on Prytania is the second Royal Street novel. Nola Trenholm is not a psychic herself, but she knows when ghosts are present, and there are a few lingering spirits in her recently purchased Creole cottage in New Orleans. But what or who do they want?